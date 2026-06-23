Coaade launching Local, Privacy-First AI Coding tools with no token limits; Announces Upcoming Launch of Code 2.0 model

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Coaade delivers offline, privacy-first developer tools with no limits and private-cloud deployment for team sharing, with upcoming launch of its Code 2.0 model.

With Coaade, we are handing complete autonomy back to the builder by delivering a 100% offline, privacy-first coding engine that works natively without any artificial token limits.” — Ammar Tahir, CEO and Co-Founder

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coaade , a pioneer in deep-tech model optimization, today officially announced its mission to democratize the AI coding revolution by introducing a 100% private, fully offline AI development ecosystem. By engineering deeply compressed local AI models that run natively directly on standard developer machines, Coaade delivers a high-performance development experience completely free from network dependencies, strict cloud compliance risks, and unpredictable token limits.In tandem with its core ecosystem rollout, Coaade has teased the upcoming release of Coaade Code 2.0, a major architectural upgrade to its proprietary model intelligence. This upcoming model is meticulously engineered to bring even deeper compression efficiencies and robust reasoning capabilities directly to local developer hardware, setting a new benchmark for what on-device artificial intelligence can achieve."The current AI landscape forces developers to make a painful compromise between intelligence, freedom, and absolute data privacy," says Ammar Tahir , CEO and Co-Founder of Coaade. "With Coaade, we are completely eliminating that friction and handing total autonomy back to the builder. Whether you are an engineer working inside a secure military network, a student coding in a low-connectivity rural region, or an enterprise team handling highly regulated financial data, Coaade delivers elite AI assistance natively. Your data stays yours, always. And the best thing is that Coaade products work without any artificial token limits - you can use them as much as you want, completely free from unexpected monthly overage bills."Rather than forcing engineers to alter their habits, Coaade integrates directly into a programmer’s existing workflow across three highly requested interfaces, all powered by the exact same ultra-efficient local model engine:The VS Code Extension is an already developed, natively integrated plugin that brings Coaade's offline AI capabilities directly into the editor developers use most, offering blazing-fast code completion, interactive explanations, and secure refactoring.The Coaade IDE is a full-featured code editor currently in development that serves as a unified development environment, complete with pre-installed local models, integrated AI conversational chat, a built-in terminal, and native syntax highlighting for over 50 programming languages.The Coaade CLI is a powerful command-line tool currently under development designed for advanced scriptable AI commands, featuring full stdin/stdout support to effortlessly pipe local terminal data straight into the offline model engine.Recognizing that collaboration and compliance are vital for modern software engineering teams, Coaade also offers a secure, self-hosted Enterprise Deployment tier. This allows large organizations to deploy Coaade's models on a private cloud ecosystem, granting employees unlimited, secure access without restrictions, eliminating corporate code streaming to external vendors while providing managers with comprehensive compliance audit logs.While market giants focus on building massive, data-center-dependent cloud infrastructure, Coaade’s core competitive advantage lies in state-of-the-art algorithmic distillation and local hardware optimization. The core software architecture achieves up to an unprecedented 10x model size reduction while maintaining over 95% output quality. By leveraging custom system-level configurations, Coaade engines deliver intelligent code completions in under 100 milliseconds directly from local hardware, functioning flawlessly on standard consumer CPUs and local GPUs without requiring expensive, specialized hardware.This deep-tech approach positions Coaade at the forefront of a massive market shift. As highlighted in the Coaade Pitch Deck.pdf, the company is targeting a $26 Billion Total Addressable Market (TAM) for global AI tools, with a specific initial focus on the multi-billion Serviceable Available Market (SAM) for privacy-first developer tools and offline coding AI. This positions the platform to rapidly capture market share across government, medical, and financial sectors, alongside 26 million students globally who are locked out of cloud tools due to connectivity limitations.The startup’s visionary foundation is backed by deep institutional credibility and a proven track record of execution. Coaade’s serial entrepreneur CEO, Ammar Tahir (a BS in AI and an alumnus of Lvlup Ventures Lab and the Founder Institute), previously led fintech innovator Forhopp to be profitable from day one. During his tenure, he secured more than $1M in non-dilutive funding and successfully navigated critical scale partnerships with world-class financial infrastructure giants including Visa, Worldpay, Every.io, and Finix.Alongside CTO Aftab Zaheer, a strategic tech visionary who brings over 7 years of specialized experience architecting scalable AI tech platforms for prominent global investors, the leadership team is uniquely positioned to capture the privacy-first coding sector.Underscoring its technical promise and explosive early traction, Coaade is currently backed by premier technology accelerator programs, including NVIDIA Inception and AWS Activate. The company is currently accelerating its R&D roadmap to rapidly scale its go-to-market enterprise pipelines, helping organizations around the world build secure, independent, and air-gapped commercial environments.Coaade is a privacy-first artificial intelligence company focused on building highly compressed, local AI models specialized for software development. By engineering advanced architectural distillation, Coaade allows individual developers and enterprise teams to completely bypass expensive infrastructure, unexpected token bills, and complex data compliance worries. Learn more at coaade.com.

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