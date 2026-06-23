Small Tech is Fixing What Big Tech Broke

Screen Time That Ends Well - Meevee

While Big Tech optimizes for watch time, Amsterdam’s Meevee is building the opposite: streaming that ends

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Pixar’s Toy Story 5 opens in cinemas this week with a plot about a tablet trying to replace childhood play, it lands at a particular moment. Governments are moving. Australia became the first country to ban social media for under-sixteens. Now the UK is going further still. Parents, researchers, and policymakers are arriving at the same conclusion: the way technology has been built for children is not working.Most of the response so far has been about restriction. Meevee is built on a different idea. The Amsterdam-based children’s streaming platform, launched on iOS in April, replaces the autoplay loop and infinite feed with something the internet forgot to build: an ending.Every Meevee session is guided by Mookee, a claymation monkey host who welcomes children in at the start and, when the time comes, walks them gently off screen. Once Mookee’s asleep, the app goes dark. No next episode. No recommendation engine pulling children back in. The session is over because the story is over.But Mookee does something the off button never could. Before closing out, Mookee invites children into what comes next. Parents tell Meevee what their child loves, and the transition is tailored: go build something, go outside, go find your dog. The screen time ends with a nudge toward the rest of life, not a blank wall.“The infrastructure of modern streaming was never built with a four-year-old in mind,” said D Alcausin, Co-Founder of Meevee. “It was built to keep adults watching. We started from scratch and asked what it would look like if the session itself was designed to end, and if the ending actually set children up for what comes next.”The platform was built in deliberate contrast to the engagement mechanics that dominate children’s media. Where the largest platforms are optimized to extend watch time, Meevee is designed to close it down. That is not a safety feature bolted on afterward. It is the product.The approach is now the subject of academic research. Meevee is working with Tilburg University on a study examining how narrative endings affect children’s transitions away from screens. Early data from the study is expected later this year.“Research with families of young children has shown that screen-time transitions are often easier when the platform itself provides a stopping point.” said Edyta Cios PhD, Assistant Professor of Cognitive Neuropsychology, Tilburg University. “There is also evidence suggesting an offline activity afterwards can help children with the transition. A child-friendly ending and a clear plan for what comes next create predictability, helping young children feel more in control because they know what to expect.”“Television used to just stop. The show ended, the credits rolled, and you went outside. Nobody engineered it to keep you watching. We are trying to bring that back, and then go a step further.” said Mikey Casalaina, Co-Founder of Meevee.Meevee launched on iOS on April 25, 2026, with more than 400 episodes of content, including beloved classics and a new generation of preschool favorites. The platform operates on a membership model with every membership contributing to a Creative Fund supporting independent animators.The Android app is in development.###About MeeveeMeevee is an Amsterdam-based children's media company creating healthier streaming experiences for families with children ages two to six. Its platform replaces autoplay and infinite feeds with finite, personalized viewing sessions designed to have a natural ending. Each experience is guided by Mookee, Meevee's claymation host, who helps children transition on and off-screen through storytelling and routine.Meevee was founded by D Alcausin and Mikey Casalaina, both former WeTransfer leaders. The company collaborates with researchers at Tilburg University to study how narrative endings can support children's transitions away from screens.For more information, visit meevee.com.View our Press Kit

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