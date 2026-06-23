Veterans Memorial Upgrade Project

What are the responsibilities of the Facilities and Grounds Department?

The Facilities and Grounds Department is responsible for maintaining and managing the physical infrastructure and outdoor spaces of the County. This includes:

Building Maintenance: Repairs, upkeep, and safety of structures and systems (HVAC, plumbing, electrical).

Custodial Services: Cleaning and sanitation of indoor spaces.

Groundskeeping: Landscaping, lawn care, snow removal, and upkeep of outdoor areas.

Space Management: Coordinating room usage, furniture setup, and renovations.

Safety & Compliance: Ensuring facilities meet health, safety, and environmental regulations.

They play a key role in creating a safe, functional, and welcoming environment for staff, visitors, and the public.

Did You Know?

Here are some fascinating facts and insights about the spaces we maintain and the work we do every day to keep our County running smoothly.

The Courthouse has undergone three major additions since its original construction in 1859. A small west addition was built in 1894, followed by a north wing in 1927, and another west addition in 1996. The Courthouse is most likely one of the 30 oldest active courthouses in the nation.

The Law Enforcement Center is a complex facility that includes 78 toilets, 90 sinks, and over 1,500 light fixtures. These numbers reflect the scale and infrastructure required to support daily operations in this facility alone. Other than the Law Enforcement Center our department services the Courthouse and the Health and Human Services buildings. We also help at the Highway Department and Airport facilities when needed. Along with facility services, we are responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the Iowa County farm.

Our Facilities and Grounds Department uses a Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) to manage tasks, schedules, and assets efficiently. In 2024 alone, staff completed 2,178 maintenance work orders. This system helps minimize downtime, simplifies scheduling, analyzes asset history, improves budgeting and forecasting, tracks expenditures, and provides real-time notifications. Preventative maintenance is a top priority for our team.

Facilities and Grounds staff do much more than maintenance. We are responsible for cleaning services, landscaping, mowing, county farm upkeep, long-range planning, carpool management, emergency preparedness planning, HELP program assistance, energy management planning, and ensuring employee comfort. Our work touches nearly every aspect of County operations.

We are one of the few departments that collaborate with every other department in the County. This collaboration allows us to address a wide range of needs and concerns across all facilities.

Safety is a key focus. We regularly test for radon, carbon monoxide, and carbon dioxide in our facilities to ensure a safe environment for staff and visitors.

Customer service is a priority for our team. We believe internal customer service is just as important as external service, and we strive to support all County staff and visitors with professionalism and care.

Here are a couple of common misconceptions. First, the idea that Facilities and Grounds only deal with workplace maintenance is false. Our staff ensures that all County facilities are safe, functional, and comfortable for everyone. Second, the belief that our department is only useful during emergencies is also false. Routine preventative maintenance is essential and helps reduce emergency situations.

Looking ahead, the County will celebrate its 200th anniversary in 2029. That same year, the original portion of the Courthouse will turn 170 years old—a remarkable milestone in our shared history.