Regional Workforce Impact Program applications due June 30, 2026

The North Dakota Department of Commerce is reminding eligible organizations that applications for the Regional Workforce Impact Program (RWIP) are due by 5 p.m. CDT on June 30, 2026. The program supports locally led workforce solutions designed to address regional workforce challenges and strengthen North Dakota's talent pipeline.

Funded by the 69th North Dakota Legislative Assembly, RWIP provides grants to regional workforce entities to plan, design and implement innovative strategies that address workforce needs unique to their communities.

"North Dakota's workforce needs vary across regions, industries and communities," said Commerce Deputy Commissioner and Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. "RWIP empowers local leaders and regional partners to develop solutions that reflect those unique needs while creating long-term impacts for employers, workers and communities."

Eligible applicants include economic development organizations, incorporated cities, chambers of commerce, job development authorities, tribal entities and regional councils. Projects must include at least one industry partner and demonstrate a 25% match commitment.

The current application period opened April 7, 2026, following the award of nearly $1 million in RWIP funding to seven organizations across the state. Funded projects included workforce sector strategies, talent attraction initiatives, educator retention efforts, career pathway development and housing-related workforce solutions. Applications must be submitted through the online grant portal by 5 p.m. CDT on June 30, 2026. Commerce notes that portal access may take up to three working days for approval and applicants should plan accordingly. No late submissions will be accepted.

As the deadline approaches, Commerce encourages applicants to take advantage of the Sector Plan Criteria and RWIP webinar resources available on the RWIP webpage. These resources offer additional guidance and may prove helpful as organizations finalize their applications.

For application guidelines, eligibility requirements and access to the grant portal, visit the Regional Workforce Impact Program webpage at https://ndgov.link/RWIP.