Red Hawk Technologies Acquires Transform Labs, Expanding Its Reach Into Enterprise Software Solutions

Red Hawk Technologies and Transform Labs Logos

Strategic acquisition unites two industry innovators to deliver a broader, more powerful suite of technology solutions for businesses of all sizes.

This acquisition is a defining moment for Red Hawk. Together, we're not just expanding our footprint — we're expanding what's possible for our clients.” — Matt Strippelhoff, Partner, CEO / CRO

WILDER, KY, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Hawk Technologies LLC, a pioneering Custom Software Development provider, today announced the acquisition of Transform Labs (formerly AWH), a respected technology consultancy with deep expertise in enterprise-scale, fractional software engagements and the creator of TransformOS ™, a proprietary framework for designing and implementing intelligent AI operating systems. The acquisition marks a significant milestone in Red Hawk’s growth strategy and substantially broadens the company’s ability to serve organizations across every stage of the technology adoption curve.Transform Labs brings a distinguished track record of partnering with enterprise clients across manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, retail, professional services, and the nonprofit sector. Its model, delivering intelligent, scalable solutions through fractional, high-impact engagements, complements Red Hawk Technologies’ core offerings, one of which is Software Developement-as-a-Service (SDaaS), bundling custom web and mobile development, technical support, ongoing maintenance, and future enhancements into a single predictable monthly fee for mid-market companies.The combined organization is uniquely positioned to meet businesses where they are, whether a growing mid-market company seeking the financial clarity and agility of a subscription-based development model, or a larger enterprise requiring a seasoned fractional technology partner to design and deliver complex, mission-critical solutions. Clients can expect continuity of service, deepened expertise, and an even greater capacity for innovation.Introducing TransformOS™: An AI Operating System for the EnterpriseCentral to the value Transform Labs brings to this acquisition is TransformOS™, the company’s proprietary framework for helping organizations design and implement intelligent, autonomous AI operating systems. Where most companies have approached AI as a collection of tools for individual employees, TransformOS enables a more powerful shift, treating AI as the operating system of the company itself.Built on five foundational architecture layers: Data Foundation, Intelligence Layer, Agent Layer, Workflow Orchestration, and Governance & Control. TransformOS moves organizations from fragmented AI tool adoption toward a unified intelligence infrastructure that integrates proprietary data, orchestrates AI agents, automates workflows, and continuously learns from outcomes.Transform Labs implements TransformOS through a structured five-stage deployment framework: Assessment, Blueprint, Launch, Expansion, and Optimization, guiding organizations from readiness evaluation through full-scale autonomous operation. The framework is applicable across functions including customer support, revenue operations, production, and finance.The acquisition of Transform Labs was effective June 01, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.About Red Hawk TechnologiesRed Hawk Technologies is redefining how mid-market companies approach custom software development. Through its industry-leading Software Development-as-a-Service (SDaaS) model, Red Hawk bundles development, technical support, ongoing maintenance, and future enhancements into a single, predictable monthly fee — eliminating the uncertainty and hidden costs that have long plagued software projects. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Wilder, Kentucky, Red Hawk builds more than software; it builds lasting partnerships that help businesses innovate with confidence.About Transform LabsTransform Labs (formerly AWH) helps organizations design and implement intelligent and autonomous operating systems powered by AI through its proprietary TransformOS™ framework. Partnering with leaders across manufacturing, healthcare, distribution, retail, professional services, and the nonprofit sector, Transform Labs designs and builds intelligent, scalable solutions that simplify operations, strengthen customer connections, and accelerate growth. Its team of strategists, engineers, and innovators is guided by a singular purpose: to help organizations achieve lasting success through purposeful innovation.

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