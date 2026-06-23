REGISTRATION OPEN: Live In-Person ADA Basic Training for Design and Construction

MoDOT is offering two, live in-person ADA Basic Trainings. This training will cover compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG).

Training details and registration links are found below:

Central District Training

Title: ADA Basic Training for Design and Construction

Day: July 1, 2026

Times: 9:00am-2:00pm

Location: Central District Office, Muri Room, 1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65102

Registration is limited so register soon. External Partners click here to register To create an account, click "Click Here" in the phrase "If you are NOT a MoDOT employee and have not yet created a Guest User Account, Click Here." at the bottom of the MoDOT U homepage . When creating an account make sure to add your Agency (City, County, Consultant name) in the Organization field. MoDOT Staff click here to register



Kansas City District Training