REGISTRATION OPEN: Live In-Person ADA Basic Training for Design and Construction
MoDOT is offering two, live in-person ADA Basic Trainings. This training will cover compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG).
Training details and registration links are found below:
Central District Training
- Title: ADA Basic Training for Design and Construction
- Day: July 1, 2026
- Times: 9:00am-2:00pm
- Location: Central District Office, Muri Room, 1511 Missouri Boulevard, Jefferson City, MO 65102
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Registration is limited so register soon.
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External Partners click here to register
- To create an account, click "Click Here" in the phrase "If you are NOT a MoDOT employee and have not yet created a Guest User Account, Click Here." at the bottom of the MoDOT U homepage. When creating an account make sure to add your Agency (City, County, Consultant name) in the Organization field.
- MoDOT Staff click here to register
- External Partners click here to register
Kansas City District Training
- Title: ADA Basic Training for Design and Construction
- Day: July 8, 2026
- Times: 9:00am-2:00pm
- Location: KC District Office, Conference Room 136, 600 NE Colbern Road, Lee’s Summit, MO 64086
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Registration is limited so register soon.
-
External Partners click here to register
- To create an account, click "Click Here" in the phrase "If you are NOT a MoDOT employee and have not yet created a Guest User Account, Click Here." at the bottom of the MoDOT U homepage. When creating an account make sure to add your Agency (City, County, Consultant name) in the Organization field.
- MoDOT Staff click here to register
- External Partners click here to register
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