Register today for new mathematics instruction professional learning event

The Iowa Department of Education has announced a new professional learning opportunity aligned with the goals of House File 784, better known as the Math Counts Act, prioritizing high-quality mathematics instruction.

The Certified Illustrative Mathematics Professional Learning opportunity is designed to strengthen mathematics instruction by building content, pedagogy and content-pedagogy knowledge. Developed by nationally recognized Illustrative Mathematics, this certified professional learning session supports teachers in using high-quality instructional materials through their Curriculum-Based Professional Learning approach.

“If you are an Iowa K-12 educator, we want to see you later this month at the Certified Illustrative Mathematics Professional Learning event,” said April Pforts, Department mathematics education consultant. “Together, we can continue our work to bolster mathematics instruction across the state and ensure students have strong mathematical foundations for future achievement and success.”

Iowa K-12 educators are highly encouraged to attend this one-day professional learning opportunity, offered on June 24 and 26 at the Huxley Learning Center in Huxley, Iowa. Both session days run from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and will feature two topics: Curriculum Overview for School Leaders and Observing a Problem-Based Classroom. June 24 will focus on mathematics instruction for grades K-5, while June 26 will highlight grades 6-12.

The Certified Illustrative Mathematics Professional Learning opportunity builds upon Iowa’s momentum to strengthen mathematics achievement across the state, including the recently enacted Senate File 2220, which supports advanced learning opportunities and student achievement.

It also reflects recent changes to the state’s mathematics standards, strengthening the instructional foundations needed to support students ready for early access to Algebra I and building educators’ capacity to implement Iowa’s updated high school mathematics pathways.

With the passage of the Math Counts Act and Iowa’s foundational priority of strengthening early numeracy, the Department has implemented new statewide supports for mathematics teaching and learning. Iowa’s mathematics work is centered on improving student outcomes through evidence-based instruction, implementation of high-quality instructional materials, strong early numeracy foundations and rigorous mathematics pathways that support postsecondary readiness. The Certified Illustrative Mathematics Professional Learning Opportunity is a part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to ensure that all students develop strong mathematical foundations.

Registration is now open for the Certified Illustrative Mathematics Professional Learning opportunity. The Department is providing up to 1,250 free seats for this learning event.

For more information on the Math Counts Act, visit the Department’s mathematics instruction webpage. Specific questions can be directed to Mathematics Education Consultants April Pforts at april.pforts@iowa.gov or Christi Donald at christi.donald@iowa.gov.