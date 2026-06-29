Bengang Machinery Celebrates 4,800+ Packaging Projects Worldwide with Expanded Turnkey Solutions

WENZHOU, CHINA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bengang Machinery Celebrates 4,800+ Packaging Projects Worldwide with Expanded Turnkey SolutionsWENZHOU, China — June 2026 — Bengang Machinery Co., Ltd., a leading manufacturer of filling and packaging machines, today announced it has surpassed 4,800 completed projects serving 3,700+ clients across more than 40 countries since its founding in 2008.The milestone reflects the company's continued expansion from a regional equipment supplier into a global turnkey packaging solutions provider serving food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries."We don't just ship machines — we deliver complete production capabilities," said Owen Wei at Bengang Machinery. "Every installation includes operator training, on-site commissioning, and lifetime technical support, because our clients' production lines can't afford downtime."#Comprehensive Product PortfolioBengang Machinery's product range covers the full packaging line lifecycle:- Pouch Packaging Machines: Pre-made pouch rotary fill-seal systems capable of 3,600 bags per hour, supporting doypack, spout pouch, flat-bottom, and zipper formats- Vertical Form Fill Seal (VFFS): Automatic bag-forming, filling, and sealing systems for powders, granules, liquids, and solid products- Horizontal Form Fill Seal (HFFS): Flow wrapping machines for baked goods, confectionery, medical devices, and consumer products- Liquid Filling Lines: Piston, pump, and gravity fillers for products ranging from water-thin liquids to high-viscosity creams and pastes- Powder Filling Systems: Auger, cup, and multi-head weigher systems for fine to granular powders- Auxiliary Equipment: Labeling machines, capping machines, induction sealers, cartoning systems, and conveyors#Key Company Milestones- 2008: Company founded in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China- 2015: Expanded to dedicated manufacturing facility with in-house engineering team- 2018: Achieved ISO 9001 certification for quality management- 2020: Launched turnkey packaging line solutions combining machine selection, installation, training, and maintenance- 2023: Surpassed 3,000 completed projects- 2026: Reached 4,800+ projects across 40+ countries with a team of 150+ trained staff#Industries ServedThe company's equipment packages products across four primary sectors:- Food & Beverage: Snacks, sauces, dairy, baked goods, frozen foods, pet food, beverages- Cosmetics & Personal Care: Creams, lotions, serums, shampoos, essential oils, facial masks- Pharmaceutical & Medical: Test kits, medical devices, tablets, syrups, clean room packaging- Chemical & Industrial: Detergents, fertilizers, industrial powders, specialty chemicals#Global Expansion PlansBengang Machinery plans to expand its presence in European and North American markets throughout 2026-2027, with a focus on CE-certified equipment and localized technical support partnerships."Manufacturers worldwide are looking for reliable packaging automation that doesn't break the budget," Wei added. "Our combination of German-engineered core components and competitive Chinese manufacturing delivers exactly that — premium reliability at accessible pricing."#About Bengang MachineryBengang Machinery Co., Ltd. designs, engineers, and manufactures filling and packaging machines from its facility in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China. With 15+ years of experience, 150+ trained staff, and 4,800+ completed projects, the company provides turnkey packaging solutions to food, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and chemical manufacturers in 40+ countries. All equipment is available with CE, FDA, and GMP-compliant configurations.Media Contact:Owen WeiEmail: owen@bengangmachinery.comPhone: +86 177 6953 1760Website: https://www.bengangmachinery.com Bengang Machinery Co., Ltd. — Precision Packaging Solutions Since 2008.*

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