VOLSTORA Secures 200 MWh Cell Supply for 2027 with SVOLT Collaboration

VOLSTORA and SVOLT Strategic Cooperation Agreement Signing Ceremony.

Dutch energy storage builder secures cell supply to fulfil growing demand for EU utility scale energy storage systems through 2027.

MUNICH, GERMANY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VOLSTORA, a Dutch manufacturer of industrial and utility-scale battery energy storage systems, has secured a 200 MWh supply of SVOLT Energy Technology's latest generation blade cells, formalised through an MOU signed today at The Smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich. The blade cell's breakthrough design delivers the energy density, safety and structural resilience that Volstora’s utility-scale systems demand.VOLSTORA has already deployed two variants of SVOLT’s blade cells across its systems, establishing a proven track record in real-world performance and safety.The SuperNexus, VOLSTORA’s in-house developed battery module for utility-scale storage, has driven strong growth in the company’s utility client base since its launch in 2025. Securing 200 MWh of blade cell supply for 2027 ensures VOLSTORA can meet rising demand and continue delivering premium energy storage systems at scale.“The collaboration with SVOLT provides the latest generation blade cells, a technological breakthrough cell design that enables VOLSTORA to build resilient utility-scale systems.” — Duan van t Slot, Founder & CEO, VOLSTORA.About VOLSTORAVOLSTORA B.V. is a Dutch manufacturer of industrial and utility-scale battery energy storage systems, headquartered in Arnhem, Netherlands. VOLSTORA designs and manufactures its own battery packs, integrated into all-in-one energy storage systems for industrial, commercial and utility scale infrastructure across Europe.Learn more at: https://volstora.com/ About SVOLT Energy TechnologySVOLT Energy Technology Co., Ltd. is a leading developer and manufacturer of lithium-ion battery cells for electric vehicles and energy storage applications, headquartered in Changzhou, China.

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