Scentopia Details the Origin Story of Scent Maxxing: Pioneering the Fragrance Layering Experience

Colour-coded layering kits make fragrance families easy to explore and combine. The retail environment is designed for discovery, testing and repeat visits. A modular display system supports a compact, high-engagement retail format. Customers leave with a personalised fragrance wardrobe built around their perfume personality. Take home a custom scent-maxxing fragrance wardrobe designed for your unique scent style.

Before scent maxxing went viral, the Singapore-born fragrance brand had already created a guided scent layering retail experience.

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Long before "scent maxxing" became a social media phenomenon, Scentopia had already turned the same behavior into a guided retail experience. In 2022, the Singapore-born fragrance brand introduced “Scent Layering by Scentopia” at Sentosa: a personality-led journey that helped customers combine fragrances rather than rely on one fixed signature scent.Scentopia is now formally connecting that original program to the language consumers use today. The brand describes scent maxxing as the art of adjusting and intensifying a personal scent identity throughout the day by layering complementary fragrances for different moods, settings, and occasions.The process has remained consistent since its launch. Every journey begins with Scentopia’s perfume personality test. The result identifies the fragrance families most naturally aligned with the customer and recommends a curated 10- or 20-scent layering kit. Customers can then combine the scents in different proportions, creating a fragrance wardrobe rather than owning only one perfume.“When we launched this in 2022, we called it scent layering. The idea was that people should not be restricted to one perfume; their scent could move with their mood, schedule, company, and occasion. What social media now calls scent maxxing is the same journey we built at Scentopia,” said Prachi Saini Garg, Founder of Scentopia.The concept changes the role of fragrance retail. Instead of passively choosing a finished bottle, customers learn how different scent families behave together and how to adjust their combination across the day. The result is personal, repeatable, and designed for real life.At Scentopia’s retail format, the discovery can be completed in approximately 5-10 minutes, making scent maxxing accessible to shoppers who want personalization without committing to a long workshop. The compact format also allows the same experience to be standardized for future retail and franchise locations.One Kit. Multiple Personal Variations.A Scentopia layering kit is not intended to produce one unchanging formula. It gives the customer a flexible set of scents that can be mixed according to time, mood, and occasion while remaining connected to the customer’s underlying perfume personality.How Scent Maxxing by Scentopia Works1. Take the perfume personality test: A short guided test identifies the fragrance families that best fit the customer’s personality and preferences.2. Receive a personal scent recommendation: The result recommends a curated 10- or 20-scent layering kit selected from complementary scent families.3. Build a fragrance wardrobe: Customers learn how to mix, layer, and adjust their scents instead of relying on one fixed perfume.4. Maxx the scent through the day: The same kit can move from bright and energetic in the morning to polished, romantic, or dramatic at night.From Morning to Midnight1. Start of the day (CITRUS): Use more citrus for a bright, energizing, and optimistic opening.2. Midday / afternoon (FRESH): Increase fresh notes to reset and freshen up as the day progresses.3. 5 o’clock cocktails (FLORAL OR WOODY): Blend in floral for softness and sociability, or woody for a more polished transition.4. Date night (MORE FLORAL): Lift the floral notes for warmth, romance, and a more expressive presence.5. Formal event / office dinner (MORE WOODY): Choose stronger woody notes for structure, confidence, and sophistication.6. Night out (ORIENTAL): Add oriental notes for richness, depth, and a more dramatic evening trail.Scent maxxing is intentionally flexible. The guide offers starting points; not rules. Customers can change the balance according to climate, clothing, mood, and personal preference.Quick Facts1. Category: Scent maxxing retail, previously introduced as “Scent Layering by Scentopia”.2. Origin: Scentopia introduced the structured retail program in Singapore in 2022.3. Starting point: Every journey begins with Scentopia’s perfume personality test.4. Recommendation: Customers receive a curated 10- or 20-scent layering kit.5. Use case: The scents are adjusted across the day for mood, setting, and occasion.6. Retail format: A fast 5-10 minute, personality-led fragrance discovery experience.About Scentopia SingaporeScentopia Singapore is an experiential fragrance brand that transforms perfume discovery into a personal, interactive retail journey. Its approach combines perfume personality profiling, guided scent exploration, and fragrance layering, allowing customers to build scent combinations around identity, mood, and occasion. Scentopia’s compact retail format is designed for modern malls, lifestyle destinations, and future franchise expansion.Watch and followVideo: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I-qIc4fbWkc Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/scentopia_singapore/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scentopia.singapore/ For inquiries, contact:PR ManagerBrand Marketing Manager, Scentopia Singapore+65 8900 0149info@scentopia-singapore.com

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