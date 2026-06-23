Jeff Burns Featured on Next Level CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Burns, owner of On Rope 1, LLC, is set to appear on Next Level CEO TV, where he shares how resilience, faith, and a commitment to safety can help leaders navigate adversity and continue moving forward under pressure.Next Level CEO TV is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Burns explores how to overcome challenges when multiple obstacles arise simultaneously and breaks down how faith, commitment, diligence, and practical problem-solving can help leaders adapt, rebuild, and sustain growth through uncertainty.Jeff’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/jeff-burns

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