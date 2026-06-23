Juego Studios Strengthens Cross-Platform Porting Services for PC, Console, Mobile, and Subscription Releases

Juego Studio Private Limited Roller Coaster Tycoon Classic

As multi-platform launches become the production default, studios are outsourcing porting to stay on schedule without stretching core teams.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Juego Studios is strengthening its cross-platform porting services for studios and publishers planning releases across PC, console, mobile, and subscription platforms. The global game development studio supports platform adaptation through engineering, QA, compliance checks, launch validation, and post-launch stability support, helping teams bring games to new platforms without pulling core developers away from primary production.The market shift is visible in how players spend time, spend money, and make platform choices. According to Newzoo’s 2026 PC and Console Gaming Report, games outside the top 20 accounted for 56% of PC revenue in Western markets in 2025, up from 48% in 2022, while playtime for those titles grew 44%. At the same time, Circana’s Q1 2026 consumer survey found that exclusives remain the top reason U.S. gamers choose consoles, but that driver has dropped by eight percentage points year over year. Together, these signals point to a market where platform strategy is becoming more flexible. For studios, multi-platform release planning is no longer a late-stage distribution decision. It is becoming part of the production roadmap much earlier.“Porting is no longer just about making a game run on another platform. Studios need the adapted version to feel native, meet platform expectations, and reach launch without pulling their core team off the main roadmap,” said Suman BK, CEO of Juego Studios. “Our porting practice is built to support that shift with dedicated engineering, QA, compliance, and launch-readiness workflows.”For most studios, the challenge is not recognizing the value of multi-platform release but executing the adaptation without slowing core development. Porting across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and mobile can involve input rebuilds, UI rework, hardware-specific optimization, platform certification, and integration with native online services. Managing that workload alongside primary production adds capacity strain and increases launch risk.That's the gap Juego Studios' game porting services are designed to fill. Rather than treating porting as an afterthought bolted onto the end of production, Juego runs it as a structured parallel workstream, with dedicated engineers, platform-specific QA, compliance checks, and certification-readiness workflows that help reduce resubmission risk and protect launch timelines.Porting requests now often go beyond direct platform-to-platform adaptation. Studios may need engine migrations, generation-to-generation upgrades, multiplayer and online services transitions, VR adaptations, or mobile-to-PC and console extensions after a title proves market fit. These transitions involve more than code migration when the goal is a port that feels native on the destination platform.One example is Juego’s adaptation of RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic , a remaster of one of simulation gaming’s most recognized franchises by Atari, from mobile to Steam and Apple Arcade. The project required a full input system rebuild from touch to keyboard and mouse, UI rework for larger-screen environments, Apple Arcade compliance, and continuous save-data validation across both platforms.Juego validated all 95 scenario progressions and core simulation systems during and after adaptation, helping the title reach new storefronts while preserving the depth and feel of the original experience.That project illustrates what separates a well-executed port from one that merely runs on the target platform. Gameplay feel, input precision, performance stability, and certification readiness are not automatic. They depend on methodical, platform-specific work from teams familiar with the technical, usability, and compliance expectations of each destination platform.Juego Studios brings over 10 years of market experience, 200+ shipped projects, and work with clients including Sony, Disney, Tencent, Amazon, Warner Bros., and Zynga. Its porting practice covers codebase audits, scope planning, asset optimization, platform-native UX, certification-ready QA, launch validation, and post-launch stability support.For studios expanding a title beyond its original platform, Juego provides dedicated porting support without requiring clients to rebuild internal infrastructure around the work.

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