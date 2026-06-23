Saudi Makes Future at WMF 2026

Saudi Makes Future takes the stage at WMF 2026, unveiling its AI vision for Riyadh and new business opportunities between Europe and the Middle East.

BOLOGNA, BOLOGNA, ITALY, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its international debut at CES in Las Vegas, Saudi Makes Future has chosen WMF – We Make Future as its first major European event to engage with the global innovation market and introduce itself to companies, startups, investors, and stakeholders from around the world. The 2026 edition of WMF will span 70,000 square meters of exhibition space, featuring 9 exhibition halls, 90 stages, more than 1,000 speakers, over 800 exhibitors, 3,000 startups, SMEs and investors, more than 50 international delegations, 20 international pavilions, and participants from over 90 countries, further strengthening its position as one of the world's leading meeting points for Artificial Intelligence, technology, business, and innovation.For the first time, WMF – We Make Future and Saudi Makes Future will be showcased together, offering companies an international growth pathway connecting Europe and the Middle East while opening new opportunities for participation, partnerships, and business development across two of the world's most dynamic AI, technology, and innovation ecosystems.Saudi Makes Future will welcome visitors at a dedicated exhibition stand, where companies, startups, investors, and innovation stakeholders will be able to explore participation opportunities, partnership programs, and business development initiatives within the MENA innovation ecosystem.Attending the event will be Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF – We Make Future; Sheikh Nasser bin Saeed Al-Hajri, member of the Saudi International Council for Business and Investment and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PNG; and Saud Al-Futaih, CEO of PNG Saudi."Since its inception, WMF has been created to connect innovation ecosystems from around the world. Today, that mission reaches another important milestone: presenting Saudi Makes Future at WMF means offering companies, startups, and investors a new gateway to one of the world's most dynamic and strategic markets, creating tangible opportunities for collaboration and international growth," said Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of WMF – We Make Future."Saudi Makes Future is a concrete platform designed to connect innovation, investment, and international talent. Presenting the project at WMF allows us to engage with one of the world's most qualified innovation ecosystems and begin building relationships that will continue to grow in Riyadh," said Mr. Nasser bin Saeed Al-Hajri, member of the Saudi International Council for Business and Investment and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PNG."We are building an international event where innovation, technology, and business opportunities converge into a single platform. WMF provides the ideal setting to introduce companies and international stakeholders to the opportunities Saudi Makes Future will offer this December and to the role they can play in shaping its future," said Mr. Saud Al-Futaih, CEO of PNG Saudi.Saudi Makes Future Covering 14 AI SectorsSaudi Makes Future will unveil for the first time 14 strategic Artificial Intelligence Sectors that will shape the overall framework and program of its inaugural edition, reflecting the most significant trends and future applications of AI across various sectors.Developed from the 14 strategic industries that have long been a defining element of the WMF model, these sectors represent an evolution of the format entirely focused on Artificial Intelligence, exploring AI's transformative role across the key sectors driving economic and social change—from Smart Cities and Healthcare to Energy, Agritech, FinTech, Education, Open Innovation, and AI-driven entrepreneurship.Taking place from December 14 to 16, 2026, at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Center, Saudi Makes Future will feature a major international exhibition, a Mainstage hosting global leaders, experts, and innovators, four thematic stages dedicated to the AI ecosystem, B2B meetings, networking opportunities, and the world's largest international Startup Competition dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.A Bridge Between Europe and the Middle EastSaudi Makes Future's participation at WMF marks its first direct engagement with the international market ahead of its inaugural edition in Riyadh and reinforces the shared commitment to building a lasting bridge between the European and Middle Eastern innovation ecosystems.Companies attending WMF will have the opportunity to discover the project firsthand, explore participation and partnership opportunities, and establish strategic relationships within one of the world's most promising ecosystems dedicated to Artificial Intelligence.

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