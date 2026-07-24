AI Festival Returns to Milan in 2027: International AI Business and Advanced Training Take Center Stage

AI Festival - Milan

On February 11–12, 2027, the event created by Search On Media Group and powered by WMF – We Make Future arrives at Superstudio Maxi in Milan, Italy.

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, July 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Festival , the international festival dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, returns to Milan on February 11–12, 2027. The upcoming edition will bring together the global AI ecosystem—including Big Tech, corporations, startups, investors, research centers, and industry professionals—to explore applications, skills, business models, and new growth trajectories in Artificial Intelligence.Following a third edition that drew over 10,000 attendees, more than 200 speakers, 120+ sponsors, exhibitors, and partners, and over 800 B2B meetings, AI Festival is entering a new phase of expansion. The event moves to Superstudio Maxi, Milan’s premier venue featuring 10,000 sqm of combined indoor and outdoor space, selected to accommodate a rapidly growing international community while boosting business, educational, and networking opportunities.Created by Search On Media Group and powered by WMF – We Make Future , the event will once again take place in collaboration with the Municipality of Milan and long-standing international partners such as CINECA and ESA – European Space Agency, alongside the extensive network of talent, enterprises, startups, investors, institutions, and professionals developed by WMF over the years.“AI Festival 2027 addresses the demands of a constantly evolving global AI market by creating a collaborative environment for companies, startups, SMEs, investors, and professionals to connect and build projects together,” explains Cosmano Lombardo, Founder and CEO of Search On Media Group and creator of AI Festival and WMF – We Make Future. “Our new edition at Superstudio Maxi expands a platform that bridges business, research, skills, and innovation. It also scales up dedicated spaces for advanced training targeting AI & Digital-Tech professionals, fostering high-level dialogue with experts, institutions, and global players on the social, ethical, and legal implications of Artificial Intelligence.”“Artificial Intelligence will profoundly impact how we live, work, and access services in our cities. That is why it is vital to create opportunities for dialogue that center not only on technological innovation, but also on human rights, skills, and individual well-being,” says Layla Pavone, Innovation Technology Digital Transformation Board, Municipality of Milan. “AI Festival represents an invaluable opportunity to build a shared vision of AI that serves citizens, while reinforcing Milan's role as an open, inclusive city leading Europe's digital transformation.”Superstudio Maxi: 10,000 sqm for a Growing AI CommunityThe venue move to Superstudio Maxi directly reflects the festival’s expansion and the drive to deliver a broader, more immersive experience tailored to the global AI ecosystem. The 10,000 sqm of indoor and outdoor space will allow for an expanded exhibition floor, enhanced B2B meeting areas, advanced educational sessions, and new networking and deal-making activities.International Business, AI Economy, and Strategic ConnectionsInternational AI business remains at the core of this edition, featuring initiatives, spaces, and sessions tailored for AI buyers and sellers. The event facilitates meaningful dialogue among AI developers, enterprises integrating AI into their operations, startups, investment funds, corporate leaders, tech partners, and decision-makers. The exhibition floor—featuring booths, robotics, and tech prototypes—alongside B2B meetings and curated networking initiatives, will allow participants to explore market-ready tools, software, services, infrastructure, and AI applications, with a clear focus on growth, partnerships, and commercial development. Notable new additions for the business ecosystem include the opportunity for companies and startups to host proprietary business and networking events directly within the official festival program, engaging AI Festival’s highly targeted audience.Advanced Training for Professionals, Enterprises, and Decision-MakersAlongside business growth, advanced training is a core pillar of the event. The educational program targets senior professionals, managers, developers, innovation managers, entrepreneurs, and decision-makers looking to implement AI in a practical, responsible, and competitive manner.Keynotes, case studies, panel discussions, advanced workshops, and deep-dive sessions will offer actionable tools, industry visions, and real-world application cases on how AI is reshaping business processes, manufacturing, services, workforce dynamics, governance, research, and decision-making frameworks.The goal is to equip attendees with advanced skills and operational international perspectives, positioning AI adoption as a core strategic capability for businesses, organizations, and regions.Startups, Investment Funds, and Open InnovationThe festival maintains a strong focus on startups, scaleups, investment funds, venture capitalists, and corporate innovation units, featuring tailored initiatives designed to drive visibility, connections, and business opportunities across every stage of development—from pre-seed to scaleup.Over the two days, participants can showcase on the exhibition floor, deliver product presentations during pitch sessions on dedicated stages, and join partner-hosted events, as well as panels and roundtables within the Innovation Track, which gathers investment funds, high-impact startups, corporate leaders, and AI ecosystem pioneers.A major highlight is the 4th edition of AI For Future, the flagship competition for AI-based startups. The competition supports high-potential ventures by connecting them with capital, deal flow, industry expertise, and global reach. Startups will present their solutions, meet potential corporate partners, and gain access to the international network built by WMF – We Make Future, while funds and investors can discover vetted AI projects and innovative market applications.The WMF for AI EcosystemAI Festival is part of the broader WMF for AI initiative—a suite of programs spearheaded by WMF – We Make Future to promote AI literacy, skills, awareness, and market opportunities. From institutional dialogue and research collaboration to enterprise, startup, and investor engagement, AI Festival serves as the dedicated AI vertical within the WMF ecosystem—a global meeting point for scientific expertise, market trends, industrial applications, advanced education, and international relations. AI Festival 2027 takes place in Milan on February 11–12, 2027, at Superstudio Maxi.

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