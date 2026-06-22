2026 Surface Water Database (SURF) Update

The California Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) has released the 2026 annual update to the department’s Surface Water Database (SURF).

The 2026 update includes data collected through DPR surface water monitoring studies conducted during 2023 and 2024. It also includes pesticide data from the California State Water Resources Control Board, United States Geological Survey (USGS), and United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA) that were available for download in December 2025.

The SURF database contains data from a wide variety of environmental monitoring studies. DPR scientists use this data to monitor the presence and concentrations of pesticides in state rivers, creeks, agricultural drains, urban streams, and estuaries. This informs DPR decision-making in pesticide risk evaluation and mitigation.

SURF now contains more than 1.7 million results of water samples and over 437,000 results of sediment samples. Results were drawn from 1,391 studies conducted by federal, state, and local agencies, private industry, and environmental groups. Samples referenced in the database were collected from over 8,832 sample sites in all 58 California counties between January 1950 and August 2025.

For more information on SURF, and to find or submit data, visit the Surface Water Monitoring page on DPR’s website.