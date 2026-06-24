Peeklogic Named a Top Salesforce Development Company Based on Client Reviews

Salesforce development company

Peeklogic strengthens its position as a trusted Salesforce consulting and development partner with top review scores.

Client feedback has always been one of the most important indicators of our work” — Sergii Grushai

TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Peeklogic, a Salesforce Consulting Partner since 2017, has been recognized as a top Salesforce development company based on consistently strong client feedback, high review scores, and a proven record of successful Salesforce delivery across industries. The recognition reflects both the company’s technical depth and the trust it has built with clients through long-term implementation, consulting, integration, and support work.

Across major review and rating platforms, Peeklogic continues to demonstrate a strong reputation in the Salesforce ecosystem. The company currently holds a 5.0 rating on Clutch based on 102 reviews, a 4.89 rating on GoodFirms based on 104 reviews, a 5.0 score on Techreviewer, and a 5.0 rating on TechBehemoths from 31 reviews. These scores support Peeklogic’s standing as a reliable partner for businesses looking for Salesforce expertise backed by real customer results.

In addition to client reviews, Peeklogic’s delivery record highlights the scale of its work. The company has completed 340+ Salesforce projects and served 150+ customers across finance and fintech, healthcare, nonprofit, IT and technology, real estate, education, manufacturing, and retail and ecommerce. Its team includes 80+ certified professionals holding 251 Salesforce certifications, reflecting strong platform expertise across implementation, AppExchange development, ETL and custom integration, Salesforce QA, migration, support, maintenance, and AI automation.

The recognition also aligns with Peeklogic’s broader growth and market position. As more companies invest in digital transformation, Salesforce partners are increasingly being evaluated not only by technical capabilities, but by measurable customer satisfaction, delivery consistency, and industry specialization. In this environment, strong client reviews and verified implementation success serve as important trust signals for organizations selecting a long-term Salesforce partner.

“Client feedback has always been one of the most important indicators of our work,” said Sergii Grushai, CEO & Founder at Peeklogic. “We are proud to see this reflected in our review scores and market recognition. For us, these results represent the quality of our team, the trust of our clients, and our long-term focus on building practical, scalable Salesforce solutions that create measurable business value.”

Beyond implementation and consulting, Peeklogic has also expanded its product and integration capabilities. The company has launched 5 AppExchange products and delivered 235+ custom integrations across industries, including projects involving MuleSoft, Workato, and custom integration frameworks. This combination of consulting, delivery, and product expertise helps clients build Salesforce environments that are scalable, secure, and closely aligned with business operations. Peeklogic also emphasizes data security and enterprise-grade delivery standards, including experience with compliance-sensitive environments involving HIPAA, ISO, and GDPR requirements. For businesses operating in regulated industries, this experience is a critical part of selecting a Salesforce development and consulting partner.

The latest recognition reinforces Peeklogic’s position as a partner for companies seeking both technical excellence and proven client satisfaction. As the Salesforce ecosystem continues to expand, the company remains focused on delivering solutions that improve operations, support growth, and create lasting business impact.

About Peeklogic

Peeklogic is a Salesforce Consulting Partner helping businesses design, implement, integrate, and optimize Salesforce solutions. Since 2017, the company has completed more than 340 projects for 150+ customers across industries including finance and fintech, healthcare, nonprofit, IT and technology, real estate, education, manufacturing, and retail and ecommerce. Peeklogic’s team of 80+ certified professionals holds 251 Salesforce certifications and provides services in Salesforce implementation and development, consulting, AppExchange development, ETL and custom integration, Salesforce QA, migration, support and maintenance, staff augmentation, and AI automation. The company is also recognized for its strong customer satisfaction scores across platforms such as Clutch, GoodFirms, Techreviewer, and TechBehemoths.

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