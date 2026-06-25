Heritage Aviation Opens 2026 Chardham and Do Dham Helicopter Bookings

Heritage Aviation

Pilgrims can book Chardham and Do Dham helicopter packages from Dehradun with planned transfers, darshan support, stays and ground assistance.

Heritage Aviation’s purpose is to help devotees complete their yatra with comfort, care and confidence while our team manages every key travel detail.” — Heritage Aviation Spokesperson

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Aviation Private Limited has opened bookings for its 2026 Chardham Yatra and Do Dham Yatra helicopter packages from Dehradun. The services are planned for pilgrims who want to complete the sacred Himalayan journey with reduced road fatigue, organized travel coordination and dedicated ground assistance.

The Chardham Yatra by helicopter covers Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, while the Do Dham Yatra by helicopter focuses on Kedarnath and Badrinath. Both journeys begin from Dehradun and are designed to support pilgrims with a smoother travel experience across the Himalayan route.

Heritage Aviation’s helicopter yatra packages include planned travel support such as airport or railway station pickup, hotel stays, ground transfers, helicopter boarding assistance and darshan support as per the selected package. The company’s team manages the travel flow so passengers can focus more on the spiritual purpose of the journey and less on difficult road planning.

For many families, Chardham Yatra is a once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage. However, long mountain road journeys, changing weather conditions and steep routes can make the journey challenging, especially for senior citizens, families with elders and travellers with limited time. Helicopter yatra packages help make the pilgrimage more accessible by reducing travel time and physical strain.

Heritage Aviation has been associated with Himalayan helicopter operations for more than 15 years and is among the early aviation companies connected with Chardham Yatra by helicopter services. The company combines experienced aviation professionals, trained ground teams and route planning suitable for high-altitude pilgrimage travel.

The 2026 packages include options for both Chardham Yatra and Do Dham Yatra. Inclusions may vary by itinerary, but key highlights can include premium stay in Dehradun, accommodation near the Dhams, special darshan assistance, puja support, local transfers and on-ground coordination throughout the journey.

“Heritage Aviation’s purpose is to help devotees complete their yatra with comfort, care and confidence,” said a Heritage Aviation spokesperson. “Our team understands the emotional value of this journey, and we work to manage every operational detail so passengers can focus on devotion.”

As demand grows for faster and better-planned pilgrimage travel, helicopter services are becoming an important choice for families, senior citizens, NRI travellers and time-conscious pilgrims. Heritage Aviation aims to support this demand with organized booking assistance, clear itinerary planning and reliable helicopter services from Dehradun.

Pilgrims looking to book Chardham Yatra by helicopter or Do Dham Yatra by helicopter for 2026 can visit the official Heritage Aviation website to explore packages, inclusions, itinerary details and booking support.

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