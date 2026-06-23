419th Movement Control Battalion conducts farewell ceremony

BARTONVILLE, Ill. — The U.S. Army Reserve Center in Bartonville hosted a Farewell Ceremony June 20 for the 419th Movement Control Battalion, which is part of the 649th Regional Support Group under the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command.

A Movement Control Battalion is a functional transportation unit responsible for the planning, routing, scheduling and in-transit visibility of personnel, equipment and supplies in a theater of operations. The 419th MCB will deploy overseas where they will assume responsibility for coordinating all modes of transportation to ensure combat power reaches its destination efficiently within the U.S. Central Command area of operations.

The ceremony brought together leaders, families and fellow service members to acknowledge the dedication and sacrifice of the deploying soldiers and their families.

Bartonville Mayor Leon Ricca, who has served the village for nine years, opened the ceremony by welcoming guests and honoring the soldiers. He called the families in attendance "unbelievable Patriots," recognizing their sacrifice in keeping households running while their loved ones serve abroad. He noted that the soldiers carry with them the hope and pride of their communities, and that freedom requires the vigilance of ordinary people rising to extraordinary challenges.

Command Sgt. Maj. David M. Lehr Jr., 649th RSG command sergeant major, addressed the formation and thanked soldiers, families and the command team for their presence and support. He reminded soldiers of the importance of training and learning throughout the deployment, offered guidance for their time downrange and reflected on the small percentage of Americans who choose to answer the call to serve. He closed by urging the formation to take care of one another.

Lt. Col. Peter K. Woreck, 419th MCB battalion commander, delivered remarks centered on his command philosophy, telling the formation, "Mission First, People Always!" He expressed full confidence in the soldiers' readiness, crediting the training they have completed, and emphasized that soldier safety is paramount throughout the deployment.

1st Lt. Lauren F. Hammonds, 419th MCB Headquarters and Headquarters Detachment commander and mobilization planner for the deployment, closed the speaker program. Having had a front-row seat to the unit's preparation over the past several months, she told the formation, "I have complete confidence in each of you. I know you will continue to represent this battalion, your families and our Army with professionalism and pride."

The 419th MCB departs with the support of their families and community. Their service is recognized and best wishes for a successful mission and safe return.

About the 419th Movement Control Battalion

The 419th Movement Control Battalion was constituted in November 1944 and has been home-stationed in Bartonville, Ill., since 1991. The battalion is a subordinate unit of the 649th Regional Support Group, 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, U.S. Army Reserve. The 419th MCB has a long history of mobilization in support of Army operations, including Desert Shield/Desert Storm, where the unit earned campaign credit for the Defense of Saudi Arabia and the Liberation and Defense of Kuwait.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Jakayla R. Hill, 103rd ESC Public Affairs)