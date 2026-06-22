Customer Service Survey Results

The Texas State Board of Public Accountancy recently conducted a customer service survey to gather feedback on how we are performing, including areas where we are doing well, and where improvements may be needed. The survey was shared via email, on the Board’s website, and social media pages. We received survey responses from 1,724 unique respondents.

The survey asked respondents about the agency’s facilities, staff, website, printed information, and the overall performance of the Board. Overall, the survey results show that the agency received “very satisfied” and “satisfied” responses in most of the survey categories. You can read the full Report on Customer Service on p.59 in the agency’s Strategic Plan for Fiscal Years 2027–2031.

Survey respondents were provided an opportunity to submit comments regarding their experience with Board services. The most common concern related to Continuing Professional Education (CPE) reporting processes, which the agency expects to address through its ongoing legacy system modernization project. Some respondents also indicated that the Board’s website appeared outdated; however, these comments were received from individuals who had not visited the recently redesigned website. The Board will continue to review survey responses, respond to concerns as appropriate, and identify opportunities for improvement.

Many survey respondents took the time to write positive feedback about the agency and its staff. The following are some of the compliments we received:

“Best state agency I’ve ever interacted with.”

“Outstanding Agency. Bill Treacy is an amazing leader! This Agency is run more like a business than a typical inefficient government agency.”

“Our State Board is the Best!”

“Every person I’ve spoken with has been unfailingly polite and helpful.”

“STAFF IS EXCELLENT.”

“I am certified in three states and Texas is the most efficient of the three. Very happy with the agency.”

“Always find my renewal process clear and easy to complete. If I have any questions, I have always been able to speak to someone on the phone who can assist me.”

“Very helpful, polite personnel. Can’t say enough good things about staff.”

“Appreciate all the Board does to protect and promote the profession in the state of Texas.”

“Very professional staff! Website design very good, easy to navigate!”

“Love all the new updates to the website. It makes things so much easier to find.”

“Newsletter is very well done. Interesting, informative, easy to read, conveys relevant information.”

Thank you to everyone who provided feedback!