Capitol and Community Updates

Future Prospects in Lansing

The month of May did not see as much news around Lansing itself, as we are anticipating the final budget negotiations.

With that in mind, I want to reiterate something I wrote a couple of months ago and that is what myself and my Democratic colleagues are promising to you and all of Michigan. We have been building a vision over the past two years for the people of Michigan’s future with a policy plan based on your input to address the affordability and economic stability issues affecting working families today.

Our Vision for a Brighter Michigan comes after we hosted dozens of town halls and meetings with residents across the state, aimed at shaping a policy plan focused on crafting legislation and state budgets that lower everyday costs, expanding access to healthcare, strengthening education that leads to workforce pathways and investing in our local communities. The cornerstone of our vision remains building on the gains of lowering the costs of starting life here for families that we achieved under the previous majority, like our Rx Kids program, the direct cash payment program for eligible pregnant women and new mothers which offers $1,500 mid-pregnancy cash assistance and then $500 a month during the first year of the baby’s life, our universal free pre-k program and increasing Michigan’s match of the federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

These priorities are my priorities. They include the funding of a study and pilot program on how best to fund and fulfill the promises of a Michigan Baby Bonds program, building on the success of the Rx Kids program, as well as ensuring that paid family and medical leave laws are on the books here in Michigan, so all working folks, young and old, are able to get proper compensation to take time off with partial or full wage replacement for qualifying personal or family health reasons.