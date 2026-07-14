Mentzer Responds to Vetoed Limbo Nine Bills; Reaffirms Support for Unions

LANSING, Mich., July 14, 2026 — The nine bills withheld by the Michigan speaker of the House were vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer following a Michigan Supreme Court decision leaving in place a lower court ruling that the speaker has a constitutional duty to present the bills.

In response to the veto, state Rep. Denise Mentzer (D-Mt. Clemens) released the following statement:

“The nine bills that the speaker of the House unconstitutionally withheld from the governor would have had a massive positive impact for working families across Michigan. They would have protected lower-income Michiganders from garnishment of public assistance payments, allowed state corrections officers to participate in the State Police pension system and increased local government contributions toward employee healthcare, reducing the high costs borne by Michiganders. These bills would have been a huge win for hard-working Michiganders and unions, but the Republican-led House sat on these bills for almost two years instead of fulfilling its constitutional duty.

“The governor’s decision to veto these bills is disappointing to say the least, but I remain committed to making life easier and more affordable for everyone. Unfortunately, Michiganders are the ones who suffer the most when political gamesmanship gets in the way of good policy. Ultimately, the Supreme Court’s decision was the right one. While the defeat of these bills is certainly a blow, I look forward to continuing my track record of standing with the working families and unions that drive Michigan forward.”

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