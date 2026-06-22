North Texas Fallen Warrior Portrait Project Portrait Installation

McKinney, Texas (June 21, 2026) — The North Texas Fallen Warrior Project will unveil five new portraits honoring Collin County service members who died while serving our nation during a ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, June 29, at the Russell A. Steindam Courts Building, 2100 Bloomdale Road in McKinney.

The ceremony will be held the week preceding the nation's 250th anniversary. With the addition of the five portraits, the Hall of Heroes will include 115 memorial portraits honoring Collin County men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. The five new portraits include:

John Meyers McKinney, age 65, of Capt. James Fitzhugh Company of Bells Mounted Volunteers of the Texas Rangers. Killed in the Line of Duty, 26 November 1847 – Mexican War of 1846.

Pharmacist Mate 1 st Class Billy Baine Honaker, age 24 of Farmersville, served on the USS Jarvis DD-393 United States Navy. Missing in action along with the entire ship and crew on 12 July 1942 – World War II.

Class Billy Baine Honaker, age 24 of Farmersville, served on the USS Jarvis DD-393 United States Navy. Missing in action along with the entire ship and crew on 12 July 1942 – World War II. Private First Class James Marlow Morgan, age 18, of Anna, United States Marine Corps Reserve. Killed in action 1 February 1944 – World War II.

Sergeant JL Montgomery, age 21, of Copeville, 740 th Tank Battalion, United States Army. Killed in action, 2 February 1945 – World War II.

Tank Battalion, United States Army. Killed in action, 2 February 1945 – World War II. 2nd Lieutenant Lindsey L. Bowen, age 22, of McKinney. 15th United States Army Air Force. Missing in action 15 November 1944 while on a mission over Yugoslavia. His remains were discovered in 1948 and returned to McKinney - World War II.

The portraits preserve the legacies of local service members who defended the Constitution and the United States and provide a lasting educational resource for future generations. In addition to preserving their legacies, the exhibit is intended to remind visitors of the importance of duty in the courthouse that relies on the duty of citizens to administer Justice.

Funding for the five new portraits was provided by the Collin County Historical Commission, which joins a longstanding list of supporters that includes Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2150, the Collin County District Clerk's Office, the Celina Area Heritage Association, American Legion Post 110, the Jacob Hayes Chapter of the Marine Corps League, Sam Johnson Chapter 232 of the Air & Space Forces Association, the Dallas Chapter of the Military Order of World Wars, McKinney High School Marine Corps Junior ROTC and numerous individual donors who have supported the project during its more than decade-long history.

The families of the fallen have expressed their gratitude for the continued support of these organizations and individuals.

The North Texas Fallen Warrior Project was founded in 2013 by the late Ronnie “R.D.” Foster, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in Vietnam, and U.S. Air Force veteran Colin E. Kimball. The project honors more than 400 known fallen service members from Collin County.

Foster conducted the project's foundational historical research, and both founders donated their time and expertise to preserve the stories of Collin County's fallen warriors.

Please contact the author listed above for more detailed information on the five new inductees.