Jeramy E. Heintz Appointed Texas Securities Commissioner

AUSTIN — The Texas State Securities Board has appointed Jeramy E. Heintz as Securities Commissioner, effective June 18, 2026.

Heintz, a 12-year veteran of the agency, served as Director of Enforcement. Since joining the State Securities Board in 2013, he has advanced through a series of leadership positions, serving as an Enforcement Attorney, Assistant Director of Enforcement, and Director of Enforcement. Throughout his tenure, Heintz has played a key role in many of the agency's most significant enforcement initiatives and investor protection efforts.

Heintz is the ninth Securities Commissioner in the agency's history. He succeeds Travis J. Iles, who served as Securities Commissioner from 2017 until his retirement after more than two decades of distinguished service to the agency and the State of Texas.

The Texas State Securities Board regulates the securities industry in Texas by registering firms and individuals who offer and sell securities and investment advice, conducting examinations of regulated entities, investigating violations of the Texas Securities Act, and working with state and federal law enforcement authorities to protect investors and maintain confidence in Texas capital markets.

Throughout his career with the agency, Heintz has overseen complex investigations involving investment fraud, digital assets, unregistered securities offerings, Ponzi schemes, affinity fraud, and elder financial exploitation. He has worked extensively with federal and state regulatory and law enforcement partners, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Securities and Exchange Commission, and securities regulators throughout the United States.

Heintz has also been recognized for his leadership in emerging areas of securities regulation, including digital assets, blockchain-based investment products, and internet-based investment offerings. In addition to his enforcement responsibilities, he has represented Texas on numerous national initiatives through the North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA), contributed to multistate investigations, and helped develop training programs and regulatory best practices for securities regulators nationwide. He currently serves as Co-Chair of NASAA's Enforcement Training Project Group, which develops and delivers professional training programs for securities regulators throughout North America. Through his work in Texas and nationally, Heintz has helped in positioning state securities regulators as leaders in addressing ever-evolving threats and opportunities in modern financial markets.

"Jeramy's extensive experience, commitment to public service, and proven leadership make him exceptionally qualified to lead the agency," said Chair E. Wally Kinney, Chair of the Texas State Securities Board. "His dedication to investor protection, his deep understanding of the securities

industry, and his vision for a modern, innovative, and efficient regulatory framework will serve Texas investors, businesses, and financial professionals well."

As Securities Commissioner, Heintz will oversee all agency operations, including enforcement, registration, inspections, investor education, and administration.

Heintz emphasized that Deputy Commissioner Cristi Ramon Ochoa will remain in her current position, providing continuity and leadership as the agency moves forward.

"Cristi has been instrumental to the agency's success and has earned the respect of our staff, regulated community, and fellow regulators across the country," Heintz said. "Her ongoing service ensures that the agency will remain focused on its core mission while continuing to evolve and meet the challenges of a changing marketplace.”

"It is a tremendous honor to be appointed Securities Commissioner and to lead an agency with such a proud history of protecting Texas investors," Heintz said. "For more than seven decades, the Texas State Securities Board has earned a national reputation for excellence, integrity, and effective regulation. I look forward to building upon that legacy, and the outstanding work of Travis Iles, while continuing to support responsible capital formation, embrace technological innovation, and ensure that Texas remains a leader in both investor protection and financial opportunity.

"Texas has emerged as one of the nation's leading jurisdictions for financial innovation, digital assets, and blockchain technology. As Commissioner, I am committed to fostering an efficient and responsive regulatory environment that protects investors while encouraging responsible innovation and capital formation. The agency will continue to modernize its operations through the thoughtful use of emerging technologies to improve efficiency, enhance service to registrants and investors, and strengthen our ability to identify and combat fraud.

Heintz added, "The agency's success has always been driven by the professionalism, expertise, and dedication of its employees. I am grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such talented public servants and to continue serving the people of Texas."

Heintz received his bachelor's degree from Sam Houston State University and his Juris Doctor from Oklahoma City University School of Law, and he is licensed to practice law in Texas.