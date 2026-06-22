Sedgwick County Reminders for Independence Day 2026

For Immediate Release Monday, June 22, 2026 Contact Brandon Zenner 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – With fireworks sales recently beginning in Sedgwick County, Fire District 1 reminds residents that each city determines its own rules when fireworks can be discharged and what kinds are allowed. Residents are encouraged to buy fireworks where they plan to discharge them. Visit 2026 Firework Sales and Discharge Dates | Sedgwick County, Kansas for a list of cities and dates to legally buy and shoot fireworks, or check with the municipality for specific fireworks regulations.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications will also have a non-emergency phone line available around the holiday. This line is designed to take calls that do not involve a threat to life or property and allows 911 dispatchers to focus on emergencies.

Call: 316-290-1011

Dates: Friday, June 27, through Saturday, July 6

Times: 6 p.m.-3 a.m.

When to Call: Nuisances such as fireworks, parties and excess noise

In observance of Independence Day, Sedgwick County Government offices will be closed Friday, July 3. Emergency services are always available by dialing or texting 911.