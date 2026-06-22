USAMMA recognizes medical logistics leaders with O2M3 induction

FORT DETRICK, Md. – Three medical logistics leaders from the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency were inducted into the prestigious Order of Military Medical Merit during an awards ceremony May 27 at Fort Detrick.

USAMMA Commander Col. Joselito “Joe” Lim, alongside other senior leaders, recognized Maj. Jeremy Searles, Master Sgt. Ceasar Juan and Kellie Pugh for their exceptional leadership and lasting contributions to Army Medicine. The presentations took place during a broader ceremony honoring the achievements of USAMMA’s Force Projection Directorate, or FPD.

Membership in the Order, commonly known as O2M3, denotes distinguished service that is recognized by Army Medical Department senior leadership, signified by a sterling silver medallion and maroon ribbon.

Lt. Col. Joshua Singleton, director of the FPD, presented the award to Pugh, emphasizing her wide-reaching impact.

“This award is long overdue for the work she has put in, not only in FPD but across the medical logistics enterprise,” Singleton said. “She’s one that wears many hats. ... I couldn’t have picked someone more deserving than her.”

Pugh, a supply management specialist and lead materiel integrator for FPD, was recognized for her massive impact on global medical materiel programs. In her nomination, USAMMA Lt. Col. Rueben Doornink noted Pugh’s strategic oversight and logistics expertise have generated hundreds of millions of dollars in cost savings for the Army, while ensuring deployed forces have the supplies they need.

From supporting critical overseas operations and allied partners to significantly boosting the medical readiness of combat brigades, Pugh’s efforts have directly improved the operational effectiveness of the Army Medical Department.

For Searles, the ceremony served as a long-awaited official presentation of an honor he had previously earned. Lim, who has known Searles since their time serving together in the 65th Medical Brigade, praised his significant impact on readiness while stationed on the Korean Peninsula.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, it was announced earlier that same day that Searles had officially been selected for promotion to lieutenant colonel.

“It’s not very often you see a major who receives an O2M3, but it speaks highly of what he’s capable of,” Lim said of Searles, USAMMA’s operations chief. “It’s fitting that he was on the list for promotion.”

Searles was recognized for his transformative logistics leadership, particularly his efforts to modernize emergency medical services and significantly boost equipment readiness across the Korean Peninsula, according to his nomination by Sgt. Maj. Daniel L. White of the 65th Medical Brigade.

Whether managing complex supply chains for a sprawling hospital network or deploying his medical company to Texas to provide life-saving disaster relief during Hurricane Harvey, Searles consistently ensured Army Medicine was prepared to support both the warfighter and civilian communities in their time of need.

Juan’s induction also highlights a career marked by massive global impact and a dedication to shaping the future of Army Medicine.

As the noncommissioned officer in charge of USAMMA’s FPD and its senior operations NCO, Juan managed a $1.2 billion global portfolio and oversaw operations for personnel across 19 sites on three continents.

Beyond his logistical expertise, Juan also played a pivotal role in shaping the operational force as a senior drill sergeant. In that role, he mentored and trained hundreds of combat medics annually, ensuring the Army developed the highly capable professionals needed to conserve the fighting strength in multi-domain environments.

Sgt. Maj. Todd Brenecki, former USAMMA senior enlisted leader, spoke on Juan’s behalf, praising this global operational impact and his dedication to the warfighter.

“Your impacts, your contributions are second to none, and it’s long overdue,” Brenecki said, noting the importance of senior enlisted leaders building up their teammates and recognizing their hard work.

As the FPD prepares to transition to U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command later this summer, Lim took a moment to reflect on the enduring legacy the honorees and the entire team have built.

“Our organization, while our main structure will disappear, the impact our people have made will not,” Lim said in his closing remarks. “The relationships built and standards set will always continue. I charge all to continue doing what you’re doing, to contribute to your legacy and the medical logistics enterprise, as we transition to AMLC.”

Lim, who also serves as interim deputy commander for AMLC, expressed his pride in the workforce, acknowledging that a coin, certificate or medallion could never fully capture the magnitude of their commitment, involving many long nights and the day-to-day stressors of the job.

“Thank you for your dedication and your commitment,” he said. “I am sure that without a doubt you guys will continue contributing to that legacy as we transition to the next chapter of our lives.”

Founded in 1982 by the commanding general of U.S. Army Health Services Command, the O2M3 recognizes excellence and esprit de corps among Army Medical Department personnel, requiring at least 15 years of selfless service and a sustained contribution to the betterment of Army Medicine.

USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to AMLC, the Army’s Class VIII medical materiel command, delivering medical logistics, sustainment and materiel readiness from the strategic support area to the forward tactical edge to increase survivability and sustain fighting strength. AMLC is a major subordinate command to U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command.