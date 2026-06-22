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June 22-28 is Delaware Pollinator Week

Delaware Department of Agriculture circle logo with blue background and white border

Gov. Matt Meyer has designated June 22-28 as Delaware Pollinator Week.

“Pollinator species such as birds and insects are essential partners of farmers and ranchers in producing much of our food supply. … Pollinator species provide significant environmental benefits that are necessary for maintaining healthy, biodiverse ecosystems,” Gov. Meyer said in the proclamation.

Pollinated crops in Delaware include watermelon, cucumbers, strawberries, cantaloupes, apples, blueberries, cranberries, squash and pumpkins. First State farmers bring in about 3,000 bee colonies each year to maximize crop pollination, adding to the work of the state’s 200-plus registered beekeepers, who have between 2,000 and 3,000 hives.

Find more information and resources: https://www.pollinator.org/

See full proclamation here: https://agriculture.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/108/2026/06/Delaware-Pollinator-Week-2026-.png

 

 

 


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June 22-28 is Delaware Pollinator Week

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