Truelist Launches Recurring Email Validation to Keep Marketing Lists Clean Automatically

Truelist recurring validation

Automatically re-validate email lists weekly, biweekly, or monthly, catching bounces, spam traps, and dead domains before they hurt sender reputation.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truelist today announced Recurring Email Validation , a new capability that automatically keeps marketing email lists clean without any manual effort. Because email lists typically decay at a rate of 2-3% each month as people change jobs, abandon inboxes, and domains go offline, a list that is accurate today can be significantly degraded within 90 days.Recurring Validation is designed to solve this problem by validating a customer's entire list on a schedule they choose — weekly, biweekly, or monthly. After connecting an email service provider once via OAuth, Truelist pulls contact lists automatically and runs validation in the background, eliminating the need to export CSV files, upload them to a separate tool, and re-import the results.Each scan checks the full list for problems that have appeared since the previous validation. This includes newly bounced or deactivated mailboxes, domains with expired or changed MX records, recycled spam traps from abandoned inboxes, role-based addresses that have changed owners, newly flagged disposable email providers, and catch-all domains that have stopped accepting mail. Catching these issues early helps protect a sender's domain reputation and deliverability.The feature works with all Truelist integrations, including Mailchimp, Klaviyo, HubSpot, ConvertKit, ActiveCampaign, and Constant Contact, and is also available through the Truelist API for teams that want to build their own recurring schedule. After each run, customers can choose to have invalid addresses automatically suppressed in their ESP, tagged for manual review, or both, along with a summary report of what was found and what action was taken.Recurring Validation is included on all Truelist plans under flat monthly pricing with unlimited validations, so customers can validate as often as they like without per-email charges. Setup takes under two minutes and requires no credit card.For more information, visit https://truelist.io/features/recurring-validation

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