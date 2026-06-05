Truelist Launches Hosted MCP Server, Bringing Email Validation Directly Into AI Assistants Like Claude and Cursor

AI-native and agent-first email validation

Truelist's new MCP server lets developers validate emails, manage batches, and explore their account from inside any AI assistant — no install, no API key.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Truelist today announced the launch of its hosted MCP (Model Context Protocol) server , allowing developers to validate email addresses, manage validation batches, and explore their account directly from AI assistants such as Claude, Cursor, and VS Code Copilot.The MCP server is available at https://api.truelist.io/mcp . Unlike traditional integrations, there is no package to install and no API key to copy. Users simply paste the URL into their AI assistant's configuration, log in to Truelist once through their browser, and the connection is established until access is revoked."Our goal was to make email validation feel native to the way developers now work — inside a chat with their AI assistant," the company said. New users can start free with 100 validations plus 10 enhanced credits, with no credit card required.Once connected, users can ask their assistant natural-language questions such as whether a given address is real and deliverable, validate dozens of addresses from a CRM export, create named validation batches, or check which recent batch contains the most invalid emails.The server exposes seven tools that the assistant selects automatically based on the request. These include check_account for reviewing the connected plan and credits, validate_email for single-address checks running Truelist's full validation chain of syntax, MX, and SMTP checks, and validate_emails for validating up to 50 addresses in a single call. For larger lists, create_batch handles up to 10,000 addresses processed asynchronously, while list_batches, get_batch, and list_email_addresses help users review history and download annotated CSV results.Configuration is straightforward across popular tools. Claude Desktop and Cursor users add a short JSON entry pointing to the MCP URL, Claude Code users can add the server with a single command, and VS Code Copilot users update their MCP settings file. On first use, the assistant opens a browser window to authorize Truelist via a secure OAuth handshake.Validation results are returned with clear states — deliverable, invalid, risky, accept-all, or unknown — along with detailed sub-states to help teams keep their email lists clean and improve deliverability.Connected assistants can be disconnected at any time by signing in to app.truelist.io and revoking the connection.For full documentation , visit https://truelist.io/docs/sdks/mcp

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