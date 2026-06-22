VEDA Strategic Planning Meeting

The VEDA Board will meet on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. The meeting will be held at Bluebird Cady Hill Lodge in Stowe, VT and via Teams. View Strategic Planning Agenda Minutes

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