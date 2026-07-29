NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING - Lake Champlain Waldorf School

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be conducted in person and telephonically by the Vermont Economic Development Authority (“VEDA”) on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at its offices located at 58 East State Street, Suite 5, Montpelier, Vermont 05602, regarding the proposed issuance or reissuance for federal tax law purposes of up to $1,810,000 stated principal amount of its tax-exempt revenue bond (the “Bond”) pursuant to Subchapter 4 of Title 10, V.S.A., Chapter 12, which bond will not constitute a debt or pledge of the faith or credit of the State of Vermont or VEDA and is intended to be treated as a “qualified 501(c)(3) bond” under Section 145 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, for the refinancing of educational facilities of the Lake Champlain Waldorf School (together with any affiliates, the “Borrower”)

by means of the refinancing (including by a reissuance for federal tax law purposes through the amendment of the terms) of the Vermont Economic Development Authority Revenue Bond, Lake Champlain Waldorf School Issue, Series 2016 (the “Series 2016 Bond”), which Series 2016 Bond provided refinancing for the acquisition, construction and equipping of school buildings and for the renovation of and improvements to a three-story, approximately 18,000 square foot building serving as the Borrower’s high school, all of which have been and will be owned and operated by the Borrower and are located at 122 Bostwick Road and 359 Turtle Lane in Shelburne, Vermont (collectively, the “Project”). Proceeds of the Bond may also be used to fund costs of issuance and other common costs of the Bond.

All persons wishing to be heard regarding the proposed issuance or reissuance of the Bond and the refinancing of the Project are invited to attend the public hearing at VEDA’s Montpelier office address above. Written comments may be directed to VEDA at 58 East State Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602. Participants may also access the public hearing via teleconference using the toll-free telephone number, passcode and instructions listed below:

1. Dial the toll-free call-in number: (802) 552-3556



2. Enter the Passcode: 212088201 and # when prompted



3. When prompted, clearly state your first and last name as well as your department/agency, if applicable.

Vermont Economic Development Authority

Date: July 29, 2026