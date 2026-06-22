Cumberland County Man Arrested, Charged in Arson Investigation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a Cumberland County man in connection to a fire that occurred in August.

On August 28, 2025, agents began investigating a fire that occurred in the 800 block of Turner Road in Crossville. During the course of the investigation, agents determined that the fire had been intentionally set. Investigators presented evidence alleging Toby Turner (DOB: 5/4/1982) was the person responsible for setting the fire.

Last week, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Turner with one count of Arson. On June 19th, Turner was arrested by the Overton County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to the Cumberland County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct, not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

If you have information about an intentionally set fire, call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.