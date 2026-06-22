15th Signal Brigade welcomes new commander

FORT GORDON, Ga. – The 15th Signal Brigade welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony June 17, 2026, at Signal Theater.

Col. William Cherkauskas relinquished command of the brigade to Col. Benjamin Schneller, following more than two years of dedicated service to the brigade – and 24 years to the Army.

Maj. Gen. Ryan Janovic, commanding general of the U.S. Army Cyber of Excellence and Fort Gordon, presided over the ceremony. Speaking to a packed theater, Janovic set the tone by highlighting the brigade’s “backbone” – the noncommissioned officers – during his opening remarks.

“The strength of the 15th has been the noncommissioned officers, and at the top of that chain is the United States Army drill sergeant,” Janovic said. “You are the standard bearers, you are the first impression ... you are exactly what we need to take the strength of our nation, have it come through the front gate, and leave stronger and more ready than it was at the beginning. That is no easy task.”

As commander of “Team 15,” Cherkauskas was largely responsible for those NCOs and the rest of the brigade, which Janovic described as one of the “most complicated organizations” in the Army. Despite countless challenges – to include a natural disaster – Cherkauskas remained steady throughout his tenure, Janovic said, and that steadiness helped lead Team 15 into a “new level of excellence” while setting up the incoming commander for the same type of success.

“There is no better measure of a leader than that exact trait – putting the colors into someone else’s hands – knowing that you invested, left behind some thoughts, some ideas, some new traditions perhaps, and that someone else in our Army is ready to take both hands on that set of beautiful colors and run,” Janovic said.

Taking to the podium for his final time, Cherkauskas said that he had been reflecting on his time in uniform, as people frequently asked if he was ready to hand over the reins – to which he replied, “No.”

“I’ve had a blast. This has been the best job I’ve ever had,” Cherkauskas said. “Team 15 is not a formation; it is a family.”

The brigade’s primary mission is to train Soldiers, but Cherkauskas said it does much more than that. Team 15 demonstrated what it truly means to serve, as was evident following Hurricane Helene in the fall of 2024, which occurred just a few months after he took command.

“Whether it was helping in the recovery and cleanup efforts across this installation or the greater [Central Savannah River Area], you helped restore impacted facilities, families, supported displaced personnel, and quickly restored the critical training mission that we have,” Cherkauskas said. “Despite those challenging conditions, you maintained focus while taking care of your own families … It showed that this brigade is not just a team that’s ready to train and fight, but it’s also ready to serve when the community needs us most.”

Turning to his successor, Cherkauskas told Schneller that he believed he was leaving the brigade stronger and more capable than ever.

“This brigade is disciplined, motivated and ready,” Cherkauskas said. “I know they will take care of you, and they will accomplish anything you ask.”

Schneller brings a wealth of experience to Team 15 after having spent the past year as assistant commandant for the U.S. Army Signal School. A 2003 distinguished military graduate from University of Portland’s ROTC program, he has held various leadership positions; earned multiple advanced degrees and technical certifications; deployed to multiple regions; and received numerous awards and decorations.

The commanding general expressed utmost confidence in Schneller, describing him as “an officer with a great reputation” and a year’s worth of relevant experience around Fort Gordon.

“Thanks in advance for taking Team 15 to the next level,” Janovic said.

Schneller kept his remarks brief, thanking everyone for their support and assuring them he was ready.

“I look forward to training the next generation of signal, cyber, electronic warfare, electronic maintenance, and public affairs Soldiers with you.”

The 15th Signal Brigade was constituted as the 15th Signal Service Battalion at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, in 1940. It was redesignated and relocated to Fort Gordon, Georgia, in 1986, where it has since remained. The brigade consists of: 369th Signal Battalion, 442nd Signal Battalion, 551st Signal Battalion, 401st Cyber Battalion, and 73rd Ordnance Training Detachment.