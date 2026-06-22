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[Jul 6] Environmental Specialist - Air Quality Bureau

Are you passionate about environmental protection, regulatory compliance, and improving air quality for Iowans? The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Environmental Specialist to join our Air Quality Bureau. This position plays a critical role in administering Iowa’s Title V Operating Permit Program and ensuring compliance with state and federal air quality regulations.

As an Environmental Specialist, you will work directly with industrial facilities, environmental professionals, and regulatory partners to evaluate air emission sources, determine regulatory applicability, and develop operating permits that protect Iowa’s air resources. This position offers a unique combination of technical analysis, problem-solving, stakeholder engagement, and environmental stewardship.

Job Number:         26-03425

Location:               6200 Park Ave, Des Moines, IA 50321

Hours:                    8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, with variances, and occasional overnight travel

Closing Date:        July 6, 2026 11:59 PM 

For specific job duties, requirements, and application information, visit: Environmental Specialist, Air Quality

Or visit: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/iowa and search by job title.

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[Jul 6] Environmental Specialist - Air Quality Bureau

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