TTM Technologies Mark Official Opening in CNY

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of TTM Technologies, Inc.’s new manufacturing facility located in Central New York. A leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, the company’s new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is co-located on approximately 23 acres adjacent to TTM’s existing production facility in the Town of DeWitt, Onondaga County. TTM is investing up to $130 million for the new facility and creating an additional 400 good-paying jobs, bringing the company's Central New York workforce to 1,000. TTM will produce Ultra-High-Density Interconnect (UHDI) Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) that will primarily be used for U.S. defense applications. TTM will also invest in research and development to further integrate substrate and UHDI PCB technologies nationwide. The new facility is one of the first in the nation to specialize in manufacturing UHDI PCBs and advanced packaging.

“TTM’s continued investment in Central New York proves that New York State is a premier destination for growing companies that are ready to support the next generation through job opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “This top-tier project will create good-paying manufacturing jobs in Central New York. I am grateful to TTM for advancing this project which will strengthen both our economy and our national security.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York State continues to establish itself as a leader in the semiconductor industry and the broader advanced manufacturing ecosystem. TTM’s continued investment in Central New York represents the importance and success of these efforts and further positions the state as a global hub for next generation businesses and technologies.”

Maintaining a presence in the Syracuse area for more than 60 years, TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and quick-turn and technologically advanced printed circuit boards (“PCB”s).

The Syracuse facility directly addresses a critical gap in the U.S. defense industrial base. Ultra-HDI PCBs — which enable unprecedented miniaturization and performance density in advanced electronics — are essential to next-generation defense platforms, including radar systems, missile defense architectures, space-based sensors, and autonomous systems. These circuit boards are a vital component of the microelectronics industry, supporting the growth of the domestic semiconductor industry that is being driven statewide by Governor Hochul and nationally by the Federal CHIPS & Science Act.

To support the construction of TTM's facility, New York State, Empire State Development (ESD), will provide up to $17 million in performance-based Excelsior Jobs Tax Credits in exchange for the creation of 400 new jobs and the retention of more than 600 existing jobs in New York. Additionally, ESD awarded TTM a $5 million capital grant from the Upstate Revitalization Initiative for reimbursement for machinery and equipment. The company will also receive a $30 million grant from the Department of Defense for the expansion. The total project cost has been placed at up to $130 million.

Governor Hochul has maintained a strong commitment to supporting New York’s manufacturing sector, which has long served as a major employer for the state and a critical path to good-paying, middle-class jobs. New York is home to more than 17,000 manufacturing operations with approximately 400,000 New Yorkers working in this sector. Manufacturing contributed more than $100 billion to New York’s gross domestic product and New York’s transportation infrastructure handles $137.5 billion in manufacturing exports per year supporting more than 220,000 jobs.

Governor Hochul’s Commitment To Growing New York’s Semiconductor Industry

Since Governor Hochul took office, semiconductor companies have announced more than $124 billion in new investments in New York State. By 2030, the semiconductor industry estimates that one in four American-made chips will be manufactured in and around upstate New York — more than any other region in the country. This historic success will generate thousands of good paying manufacturing jobs and bring growth and opportunity to communities across the state, highlighting the importance of programs that directly connect workers with these high-tech opportunities.

New York is home to a robust semiconductor industry which supports more than 150 semiconductor and supply chain companies that employ more than 34,000 New Yorkers. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s efforts, the industry is continuing to grow with major investments from semiconductor businesses and supply chain companies like Micron, GlobalFoundries, AMD, Edwards Vacuum, MenloMicro and TTM Technologies to expand their presence in New York.

Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, Upstate New York has seen a major revival in advanced manufacturing and TTM’s continued investment in Central New York builds on the continued commitment to establish New York State as a global chipmaking hub.

TTM Technologies Executive Vice President and President of Aerospace and Defense Cathie Gridley said, "This is more than a facility — it is a statement about where American defense manufacturing is headed. Our defense customers need trusted, domestic, ultra-high-density interconnect production capability that meets the most demanding program requirements in the world. Today, we bring that capability to the United States. This investment strengthens the U.S. microelectronics supply chain, deepens our commitment to Central New York, and positions TTM to support the next generation of defense and national security technologies for decades to come."

Senator Charles Schumer said, “TTM’s expansion in Central New York is officially open for business, making its state-of-the-art printed circuit boards right here in DeWitt! Today doesn’t just mark a ribbon-cutting. It’s the start of a historic effort to ensure the printed circuit boards our military and critical industries rely on are made at home, not overseas. When I wrote my CHIPS & Science Law and fought to deliver the ‘Tech Hub’ designation for the Syracuse-Rochester-Buffalo region, I did so with the vision that all the critical components of the tech supply chain would be stamped 'Made in New York.’ I was proud to work hand-in-hand with Governor Hochul to bring this industry-leading facility to Onondaga County, and I was thrilled to deliver a major $30 million federal investment to fast-track this expansion and the 400 new, good-paying jobs it will create in Central New York. With investments like TTM’s new PCB facility and Micron’s historic $100+ billion megafab leading the charge, Central New York is ushering in America’s next era of advanced manufacturing.”

Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said, “New York State has firmly cemented itself as a global leader in high-tech manufacturing, and the completion of the TTM Technologies, Inc. manufacturing facility in Central New York will further strengthen the region’s role in this growing industry. This facility will bring 400 new jobs to Central New York, boost the economy, and help hardworking, highly skilled New Yorkers make a living. I’m proud to support developments like this to create advanced manufacturing jobs in New York and help innovators thrive.”

Representative John Mannion said, “I’ve visited TTM, met with its team, and watched this investment take shape and come online - and today is a major milestone for Central New York’s growing defense industry and advanced manufacturing economy. TTM Technologies’ $130 million investment will create hundreds of high-quality jobs, strengthen our domestic supply chain, and support the national security and defense capabilities that keep America safe. I’m grateful for the continued partnership with Governor Hochul to deliver jobs, investment, and long-term economic vitality for communities across NY-22.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, "This $130 million investment further cements Central New York’s reputation as a leader in advanced manufacturing and demonstrates the region’s capacity to support the industries of the future. The creation of up to 400 new good-paying jobs will provide opportunities for local families while strengthening America's domestic supply chain for critical defense technologies. I congratulate TTM Technologies on the opening of this state-of-the-art facility and thank Governor Hochul, Empire State Development, and all of the partners who helped make this investment possible. I look forward to seeing TTM continue to grow and succeed in Central New York for years to come."

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “TTM Technologies’ continued investment in DeWitt is a major win for Central New York. This project will create good-paying jobs, strengthen our advanced manufacturing sector and support our nation’s critical microelectronics supply chain. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, Empire State Development and TTM Technologies for their commitment to our region’s future.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “TTM’s expansion marks another major milestone in Onondaga County’s ongoing economic resurgence. This project reflects our long-term strategy to attract next-generation manufacturers and strengthen our position in the defense and microelectronics sectors. The hundreds of high-quality jobs created here underscore the talent and momentum driving Central New York forward. We are proud to have partnered with TTM and our state and federal collaborators to bring this advanced manufacturing investment to life, and we look forward to the continued innovation and growth it will generate for our region.”

CenterState CEO Robert Simpson said, "Central New York is in a really good place as we celebrate yet another success for our region's microelectronics sector. We have the assets, talent and team needed to help companies succeed. TTM's expansion is a testament to the strength of this region and the partnerships that make investments like this possible. We were proud to support this project, which further strengthens Central New York's position as a leader in advanced manufacturing."

Accelerating Economic Development in Central New York

Today's announcement complements “CNY Rising,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on capitalizing on global market opportunities, strengthening entrepreneurship and creating an inclusive economy. Explore more information on CNY Rising.

About Empire State Development

Empire State Development is New York's chief economic development agency, and promotes business growth, job creation, and greater economic opportunity throughout the state. With offices in each of the state's 10 regions, ESD oversees the Regional Economic Development Councils, supports broadband equity through the ConnectALL office, and is growing the workforce of tomorrow through the Office of Strategic Workforce Development. The agency engages with emerging and next generation industries like clean energy and semiconductor manufacturing looking to grow in New York State, operates a network of assistance centers to help small businesses grow and succeed, and promotes the state's world class tourism destinations through I LOVE NY. For more information, please visit esd.ny.gov, and connect with ESD on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of technology products, including mission systems, radio frequency (“RF”) components, RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and technologically advanced interconnect products, including PCBs and substrates. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM's time-critical, one-stop design, engineering and manufacturing services enable customers to reduce the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. For additional information about TTM Technologies Inc. visit www.ttm.com.