Detroit Caucus Hosts Juneteenth Celebration

DETROIT, Mich., June 22, 2026 — Members of the Detroit Caucus hosted a Juneteenth Celebration honoring freedom, community and culture while bringing residents together to connect with valuable local resources and services. The celebration was free, and included music, games and kids’ activities. The Caucus also paid tribute to the legacy of the late Ms. Delores Bennett, whose lasting contributions to the community are commemorated through the naming of the city park in her honor.

“Juneteenth is a celebration of resilience, perseverance, and hope in the face of injustice,” said state Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips (D-Detroit), Detroit Caucus Treasurer. “In Detroit, generations of Black families have helped build our city, strengthen our economy, and shape our communities. We honor their contributions and legacy while recommitting ourselves to the ongoing work of ensuring that freedom, opportunity, and dignity are realities for every person.”

“Our Juneteenth celebration was about reflecting on the past while investing in the future,” said state Rep. Stephanie A. Young (D-Detroit), Detroit Caucus Chair. “Listening to the sounds of African drums and hearing the history spoken out loud, especially for our young people, was powerful. The Detroit Caucus is committed to bringing residents together in a way that demonstrates the strength of our region and shared commitment to creating pathways to success for the next generation.”



Juneteenth is a national and state holiday that commemorates the arrival of Union troops in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, when they finally delivered the news that slavery had ended — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was issued. The day serves as a time to reflect on the nation’s ongoing pursuit of freedom, equality and justice.



“This celebration highlighted what makes our community special: neighbors coming together to learn, support one another and celebrate,” said state Rep. Helena Scott (D-Detroit), Detroit Caucus Vice Chair. “Juneteenth calls on us to remember our history while building a more inclusive future. Last term, I was honored to sponsor the legislation to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday. Coming together with my caucus and members of our community honored our shared history and strengthened the bonds that unite us.”

“Juneteenth is a reminder that freedom is an ongoing commitment rather than a moment in history,” said state Rep. Regina Weiss (D-Oak Park), Detroit Caucus Secretary. “We came together to honor the resilience, achievements and contributions of Black Americans while recognizing the work that remains to ensure opportunity and equity for every family in our community. I am grateful to everyone who joined us in celebrating this important day.”

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