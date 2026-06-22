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Capitol and Community

Hi Neighbor,

Summer is officially here! As the weather warms, many households see a noticeable increase in utility bills, especially electricity costs. Air conditioners, fans and increased water use for lawns, gardens and pools can drive monthly expenses higher. Simple habits like setting the thermostat a few degrees warmer, using ceiling fans, closing blinds during the hottest parts of the day and running large appliances during off-peak hours can help reduce energy consumption. Taking a few preventive steps now can help keep your home comfortable while avoiding unexpected spikes in summer utility costs.

I am fighting the affordability crisis from all directions, including lowering rising energy costs through grid diversification. House Democrats are doing the work to move Michigan toward energy independence and away from reliance on foreign entities. We know security and investment in our communities start at home.

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Capitol and Community

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