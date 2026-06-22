NAOOA Acts to Protect Olive Oil Consumers Following Nation's Most Comprehensive Testing Program

With U.S. olive oil retail market confirmed overwhelmingly authentic, legal moves seek to hold outlier non-compliant brands accountable

We’re proud that our testing program has shown that American consumers can trust the olive oil they buy. Our work now is to ensure that the confidence this data has earned is never taken for granted.” — Joseph R. Profaci, Executive Director of the NAOOA

NEPTUNE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Olive Oil Association (NAOOA) today announced the next chapter in its landmark 2024 Olive Oil Testing Program — the largest initiative of its kind ever conducted in the United States — reporting that the legal system is now holding accountable the small number of brands whose products failed to meet authenticity standards.The testing program, designed and overseen by Tassos C. Kyriakides, Ph.D., assistant professor of biostatistics at the Yale University School of Public Health, found no evidence of adulteration among 190 samples of olive oil representing top 15 brands (85% of the market) and 37 private label “store brands” from off-the-shelf purchases at U.S. and Canadian retailers. Among a sampling of brands representing less than 1% of market share, however, one extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) and one regular olive oil sample were found to be adulterated, i.e., mixed with another type of oil without disclosure to consumers."These results tell a story that consumers should find reassuring," said NAOOA Executive Director Joseph R. Profaci. "The olive oil on American shelves is overwhelmingly authentic, and this program gives us the data to say that with confidence. At the same time, where the data identified problems, action is being taken."Contemporaneous with the supermarket study, NAOOA conducted additional testing of olive oils sold by foodservice suppliers. Because that testing was more limited in scope and not based on random sampling, the findings were not published as part of the formal study.NAOOA reported findings indicating adulteration from both its supermarket and foodservice testing to food safety agencies in the states where non-compliant products were purchased. A New York class action firm subsequently filed lawsuits against four brands whose products showed evidence of adulteration in NAOOA's testing: Racconto, Capatriti, Grigoris Lefas and Supremo Italiano.NAOOA also took direct legal action of its own, retaining counsel and filing a complaint seeking a cease-and-desist order against a foodservice supply company alleging the sale of mislabeled and adulterated products. NAOOA has committed to funding a more robust foodservice testing program in 2027.This marks only the second time in NAOOA's history that the association has filed suit on behalf of the industry as a whole. In 2013, NAOOA filed a lawsuit against Kangadis Food, Inc., maker of the Capatriti brand, one of the brands now facing class-action litigation.“We’re proud that our testing program has shown that American consumers can trust the olive oil they buy,” said Profaci. “Our work now is to ensure that the confidence this data has earned is never taken for granted.”About NAOOAEstablished in 1989, the North American Olive Oil Association is a trade association of producers, growers, purveyors, packagers and importers of olive oil dedicated to establishing and upholding the integrity of the olive oil industry.Contact: info@naooa.org

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