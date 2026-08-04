MDC and partners will host Prescribed Burn Association meetings in August

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JOPLIN, Mo. – When used in controlled, supervised conditions, fire can be a beneficial land management tool. However, it’s important that prescribed fire involves planning and on-site management.

Learn more about how fire can be used as a land management tool during three opportunities in August with partners like Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), Prescribed Burn Association (PBA), National Deer Association, The Nature Conservancy, Missouri Prescribed Fire Council, Pheasants Forever, and Quail Forever.

The planned meetings will be:

Thursday, Aug. 6, from 6-8 p.m. at Tall Pines Distillery, 3316 Goodin Hollow Road in Noel. Register at jotform.com/261942557487168

Thursday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Shoal Creek Conservation and Education Center, 201 Riviera Drive in Joplin. Register at jotform.com/262013984138155

Thursday, Aug. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at American Legion Hall, 720 South Locust Street in Lockwood. Register at jotform.com/262036105891151

Participants will learn about the functions and benefits of a PBA, how to form one, and how they can get involved. Registration required.

For more information about PBAs, visit: moprescribedfire.org/pba-faqs

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.