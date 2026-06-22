Stories From the Silver State: Emma Nevada

Postcard featuring Emma Nevada.

NvSA-000036, PER-0036, Nevada Photograph collection, Nevada State Archives.

Emma Nevada was a popular coloratura soprano in late 19th century Europe, and her singing career had its roots in Austin, Nevada. In fact, some sources claim that as a five-year-old girl she sang in Gridley’s famous flour sack auction procession. Emma Nevada was born Emma Wixom near Nevada City, California in 1859, but her family soon moved to Austin, Nevada. Ms. Wixom was part of the Austin Methodist church choir and performed in many church and school concerts. After graduating from Mills Seminary in Oakland, California, Ms. Wixom travelled to Europe where she studied opera and began her renowned career. Ms. Wixom was also a gifted linguist and knew multiple languages including American Sign Language and several Native American languages. Ms. Wixom honored her origins by choosing the stage name Emma Nevada.

Emma Nevada returned to the United States for a concert tour in 1885. Her tour included a stop in Nevada where she performed at Piper’s Opera House in Virginia City and at the Methodist church in Austin, her childhood hometown.

Newspaper advertisement for Emma Nevada's concert in Virginia City in 1885.

Daily Nevada State Journal , November 26, 1885.

Text of newspaper clipping: Piper's Opera House, Virginia City, Nevada A Memorable Musical Event. Thursday Eve., December 3d Nevada Grand Concert, Under the direction of C.A. Chizzola; De do Vivo, Manager. First and only appearance of Emma Nevada, The world-renowned American Prima Donna, who will give one concert in Virginia City, assisted by Signor Vergnet, the celebrated Tenor from the Grand Opera Paris and La Scala, Milan; Signor Buti, the Eminent Baritone from La Scala, Milan; Signor Casati, the Famous Violinist, Professor of St. Petersburg Conservatory; Signor Lewits the distingushed Pianist from Warsaw Conservatory; Signor Carno, Solo Flutist; Signor Giorza Director and Composer. Admission: Including Reserved seat-$2.00. Box Sheet opened on Thursday, November 26th.

Piper's Opera House in Virginia City

NvSA-000036, PLA-0097, Nevada Photograph collection, Nevada State Archives.

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Funding provided by the National Historical Publications & Records Commission.