PaletteWright™ Now Available on the App Store for Mac

From color picked to production ready. PaletteWright captures, builds, validates, hands off, and exports colors as usable product systems.

Mac color compiler turns captured & imported colors into accessible palettes, Figma Variables, design tokens, CSS, themes, app code, audits, & handoff packages.

PaletteWright came from a simple frustration: color is easy to sample, but hard to ship cleanly.” — Michael Stebel, creator of PaletteWright

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Florida - June 23, 2026 – Mandelbrot Metal, a dba of Michael Stebel Consulting, LLC, today released PaletteWright™, a native SwiftUI color compiler for Mac that helps developers, UI/UX designers, web designers, agencies, and design-system teams move from captured color to production-ready handoff. The app is available on the Mac App Store.

Unlike traditional color pickers that stop at a copied value, PaletteWright is built around the full color workflow: import, build, validate, hand off, and export. Users can sample colors from anywhere on screen, import palettes from photos, websites, CSS, design tokens, and manual stops, normalize palettes using perceptual color workflows, check accessibility, repair failing semantic pairs to meet WCAG AA targets, and export files that designers and developers can use immediately.

"PaletteWright came from a simple frustration: color is easy to sample, but hard to ship cleanly," said Michael Stebel, creator of PaletteWright. "I wanted a Mac-native tool that starts with fast capture and then keeps going until those colors are accessible, named, role-mapped, Figma-ready, code-ready, and review-ready."

Built for modern color workflows

PaletteWright is designed for people who need color to survive the move from inspiration to implementation: independent developers building apps, web designers preparing CSS and framework themes, Figma users creating mode-aware variables, agencies delivering client handoff packages, and accessibility-minded teams validating color before it reaches production.

• Capture and import: Quick Pick one color from anywhere on screen, Multi-Pick a batch, paste and convert CSS or token values, import from photos and websites, use recent samples from the menu bar, and trigger capture with a global Command-Option-P shortcut.

• Build and normalize: Create structured palettes from raw sources, work across sRGB and Display-P3, generate OKLCH-aware harmonies, lock brand colors, and turn loose swatches into named systems.

• Validate and repair: Check WCAG semantic contrast, inspect non-text UI contrast, simulate color-vision conditions, and use Auto-Fix AA to repair failing semantic pairs toward accessible targets.

• Hand off and export: Produce Figma Variables-ready JSON, CSS, framework themes, native app code, audit reports, palette previews, swatch files, and complete compile packages.

Figma support and developer handoff

Figma support is a prominent part of PaletteWright's launch. The app exports Figma Variables-ready JSON with a color collection, Light, Dark, and High Contrast modes, primitive variables, semantic variables, component aliases, and code syntax metadata. Figma / DTCG compile packages include figma-variables.json plus a local importer kit with README.md, manifest.json, code.js, and ui.html so teams can move from PaletteWright into Figma with less manual setup.

Beyond Figma, PaletteWright exports CSS variables, semantic CSS, modern CSS, Sass, Tailwind, Tailwind v4, shadcn/ui themes, SwiftUI code, Swift Assets, Android XML, Jetpack Compose, Flutter, React Native, DTCG 2025.10 JSON, Tokens Studio-friendly JSON, Style Dictionary JSON, CSV, Markdown audit reports, PNG previews, PDF palette cards, Adobe ASE swatches, Apple Color List files, and complete compile packages.

Availability

PaletteWright is now available on the Mac App Store. It is a free download with optional Pro upgrades, including a Pro Monthly subscription, Pro Annual subscription, and launch-period Founder Lifetime option. Pricing may vary by region.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/palettewright/id6771067568

About PaletteWright

PaletteWright™ is a native SwiftUI color compiler created by independent developer Michael Stebel. Built from the palette technology behind Mandelbrot Metal, PaletteWright helps designers and developers capture, build, validate, repair, and export color systems for modern app and web workflows.

About Mandelbrot Metal

Mandelbrot Metal is an independent software studio creating advanced visual computing experiences at the intersection of art, mathematics, science, and high-performance graphics. Founded by developer Michael Stebel, the studio builds precise, visually striking apps that push modern Apple hardware and graphics technologies to their limits.

Press resources

Website: https://palettewright.com

Press kit: https://palettewright.com/press-kit.html

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/palettewright/id6771067568

Press contact: Michael Stebel / Mandelbrot Metal

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