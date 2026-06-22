Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point...... read more read more Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point treat a simulated casualty during the command’s annual “Corpsman Cup” on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The competition celebrated the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps and included events stressing the physical and mental grit of the Sailors while evaluating their skills. see less | View Image Page CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES 06.22.2026 NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete Your browser does not support the audio element. Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point competed to win the annual “Corpsman Cup” on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The competition celebrated the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps and included events stressing the physical and mental grit of the Sailors while evaluating their skills. Date Taken: 06.22.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:21 Story ID: 568299 Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.