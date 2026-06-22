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NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete

NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point...... read more read more

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Navy Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point treat a simulated casualty during the command’s annual “Corpsman Cup” on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The competition celebrated the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps and included events stressing the physical and mental grit of the Sailors while evaluating their skills.  see less | View Image Page

CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

06.22.2026

NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete

Corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point competed to win the annual “Corpsman Cup” on Thursday, June 18, 2026. The competition celebrated the 128th birthday of the Navy Hospital Corps and included events stressing the physical and mental grit of the Sailors while evaluating their skills.

Date Taken: 06.22.2026
Date Posted: 06.22.2026 10:21
Story ID: 568299
Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views: 11
Downloads: 0

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NMRTC Cherry Point Corpsmen Compete

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