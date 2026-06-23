D-Day 82 Airmen reflect on airpowers’ past to present

CHERBOURG, France — Honoring the legacy of more than 11,000 Allied aircraft that participated in the Normandy invasion, 37th Airlift Squadron Airmen reflected on the evolution of airpower from the Douglas C-47 Skytrain to the C-130J Super Hercules from June 2-8.

The predecessor to the 37th AS C-130J Super Hercules played a major role on D-Day, dropping paratroopers near Sainte-Mère-Église, France on June 6, 1944, and towing reinforcement gliders the following day. The historic operation spanned five beaches. A turning point in World War II, Operation Overlord was a success with great sacrifice.

The Normandy American Cemetery, which commemorates World War II veterans, covers more than 172 acres and contains the graves of 9,380 Soldiers, most of whom lost their lives during the D-Day landings.

“I could go on about our aircraft and how technology has evolved over the decades, but the true heroes are the people, aircrew, and leadership,” said Senior Airman Katelyn Gates, 37th Air Squadron aviation resource manager. “We are the people who not only show up and get the job done, but continuously develop new methods for accomplishing the mission, tackling new challenges with tenacity.”

During D-Day, American warfighters flew aircraft such as the B-17, B-24, B-26, A-20 and WACO CG-4A, all painted with “invasion stripes” to signify their alliances. Now, the Air Force aircraft’s heritage is identified through tail codes and call signs.

After 82 years, the evolution of airpower highlights the adaptability of successive generations of Airmen. In contrast to the Douglas C-47 Skytrain, known as 'Whiskey 7,' the 'Blue Tail' C-130J Super Hercules boasts nearly double the speed and an exponentially larger cargo capacity.

The 37th AS regularly participates in D-Day memorial flyovers in France. Beyond these commemorations, U.S. service members continue to fight for the enduring values of freedom and unity, with aircrews supporting European theater and NATO operations.

“The technologies have changed between 82 years ago and the C-130Js we have today,” said Capt. Jacob Hughes, the 37th AS D-Day 82 deputy mission commander. “However, by and large, the mission set and what we provide for the troop carrier group to the airlift squadrons is relatively the same.”