SysAid Launches Dex: the Autonomous AI IT Engineer MSPs Pay Only When It Resolves a Ticket

Dex resolves up to 90% of an MSP's IT tickets autonomously across every client, billed only for the ones it closes. No seats, no subscriptions.

You do not build the automation, you hire it. It is an employee who shows up already knowing how to do the work, and we only charge when it finishes the job.” — Israel Lifshitz, Founder, SysAid and Dex

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEW YORK, NY - June 22, 2026 - SysAid today announced the general availability of Dex, an autonomous AI IT engineer built for managed service providers (MSPs). Unlike copilots that suggest answers, Dex investigates, plans, and executes real IT work end to end across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Okta, and any SaaS with an API - resolving up to 90% of requests autonomously, from routine L1 resets through L2 and L3 troubleshooting and configuration. Only genuine judgment calls escalate to a human, with full context attached.For MSPs, ticket volume has always been a cost center: serving more clients meant hiring more engineers. Dex changes that math. It deploys across an MSP's entire client base, multi-tenant from the ground up, with per-tenant isolated databases and encryption keys, and can be white-labeled as the MSP's own. One autonomous engineer works every client environment at once, turning ticket volume from a margin drain into capacity the MSP never had to hire for.What makes Dex different is not only what it does, but how it is priced. While IT software bills per seat or per subscription, Dex charges $1.99 for each ticket it actually resolves, and nothing else. No seats. No subscriptions. No paying for capacity that sits idle. Every new MSP account starts with $100 in free resolution credit, so teams can see results before they spend. It is one of the first outcome-based pricing models in IT operations: an MSP pays only when Dex delivers a finished resolution."MSPs have been told for years that AI would help their technicians work faster. That is the wrong goal," said Israel Lifshitz, Founder of SysAid and Dex. "Think about how IT automation has always worked. You spend weeks scripting and maintaining a workflow for one narrow task, and the moment a client's environment changes, it breaks and you start over. The automation is never finished. Dex flips that completely. You do not build the automation, you hire it. It is an employee who shows up already knowing how to do the work: it picks up the ticket, takes the actions inside the client's environment, and closes it out, then handles the next one that looks nothing like it. And we only charge when it finishes the job. If a ticket is not resolved, you do not pay a cent. For an MSP, that changes the economics of the whole business: you take on more clients without adding headcount, because cost only ever shows up next to a delivered result, never next to an empty seat or a script you are still maintaining."Dex enforces safety at the execution layer, not the prompt layer. Every action must match an explicit, structured policy in a six-layer policy engine, so prompt injection cannot make Dex act outside its rules. It operates through delegated permissions - acting as the admin or user rather than a shared API key - keeps a full audit trail, and retains no customer data from the environments it works in. Dex is ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018 certified, SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, GDPR compliant, and HIPAA aligned.The technology behind Dex is already trusted at scale. SysAid has delivered IT service management for more than 20 years to over 3,000 organizations and millions of users, including Xerox, Honda, Toyota, the University of Michigan, ManpowerGroup, Motorola Solutions, and BDO."Dex helped us unlock $67K in value in a single day," said Cliff DuPuy, Director of IT at Grand Traverse County."For an MSP, the question was never whether AI could run diagnostic and write a relevant script. It was whether something could safely take an action inside a live client environment and own the outcome," said Hilly Noy, Director of Product at Dex. "That is what we built, and the safety is not a setting you toggle on, it is the architecture. Every action Dex takes has to match an explicit policy, it acts with delegated permissions rather than a shared key, and each client runs in its own isolated tenant, so a single engine can work across an MSP's entire book of business without those environments ever touching. Dex picks up the ticket, does the real work across the client's stack, and closes it - and the MSP only pays for the ones it finishes. For a provider serving dozens of clients, that is the difference between AI as a demo and AI as a member of the team."See Dex live. A few days after launch, SysAid will showcase Dex for MSPs in a live demo on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 10:00 AM EDT, featuring a real-time walkthrough across multi-tenant client environments and a session with the founding team. Registration is free at dex365.ai/july-8 About DexDex is an autonomous AI IT engineer that resolves IT requests end to end - investigating, planning, and executing real operations across Microsoft 365, Google Workspace, Okta, and any connected SaaS - rather than suggesting answers. Built for MSPs and IT teams, Dex resolves up to 90% of requests autonomously from L1 to L3, runs multi-tenant across an entire client base, and is priced per resolution. Learn more at dex365.ai.About SysAidSysAid has provided IT service management software for more than 20 years, serving over 3,000 organizations and millions of users worldwide. Dex is SysAid's autonomous AI IT engineering platform.Media ContactInfo@Dex365.ai+1 (800) 686-7047135 West 50th Street, New York, NY 10020

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.