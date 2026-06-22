Movers USA Launches Redesigned Website

The redesigned 1movers.com features dedicated service pages for Bethesda and Montgomery County customers with updated moving and storage content.

Bethesda has specific moving requirements that most companies are not prepared for. The new site addresses that directly with content built for this community.” — Sharon Nahoom

BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movers USA, a licensed and insured moving and storage company serving Bethesda and Montgomery County since 1995, today announced the launch of its redesigned website at 1movers.com . The new site replaces the previous version with updated service pages, a cleaner structure, and dedicated content built around the specific needs of customers in Bethesda and the surrounding Maryland communities.The redesign was driven by a need to give Bethesda customers faster access to accurate, location-specific information. The new architecture gives each service area its own page written for the people who live there, covering local building requirements, elevator reservation processes, HOA rules, and parking conditions that are specific to Bethesda properties.The updated site includes 17 service pages covering the company's full range of residential and commercial moving and storage offerings. Navigation has been simplified to reduce the number of steps between landing on the site and reaching the information a customer needs.The launch also brings a restructured storage section. Short-term, long-term, overnight, in-transit, and two-stage storage are now each explained on separate pages with clear descriptions of the scenarios each option is designed for, including common Bethesda situations such as staging a home for sale and bridging a gap between closing dates.Movers USA operates a Bethesda office at 6533 Elgin Lane and handles local, long-distance, commercial, military, international, and specialty moves including pianos, fine art, and antiques throughout Montgomery County. The company is FMCSA compliant, ProMover certified, BBB accredited, GSA certified, and has held Registered Mover Program certification through the Maryland Attorney General's office since 2002.The updated website is live at 1movers.comMovers USA is a licensed and insured moving and storage company founded in 1995 with an office in Bethesda, Maryland, at 6533 Elgin Lane. The company serves Bethesda and Montgomery County with local moving, long-distance moving, commercial moving, international moving, military and government relocation, packing, piano moving, fine art and antique moving, specialized moving, and climate-controlled storage. Movers USA is FMCSA compliant, ProMover certified, BBB accredited, GSA certified, and holds Registered Mover Program certification through the Maryland Attorney General's office since 2002.

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