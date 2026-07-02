Ivenko Founder Ivan Volovenko Expands Construction+Manufacturing Operations

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ivan Volovenko, founder and CEO of Ivenko Group, continues to expand his New York-based construction and manufacturing businesses while establishing himself as a leading voice on project management, and operational excellence within the remodeling industry.Founded in 2017, Ivenko has grown from a small construction operation into a multi-company organization that includes licensed general contracting services and Ivenko Studio, a Brooklyn-based custom millwork manufacturing facility serving homeowners, architects, and designers throughout New York City.Originally from Ukraine, Volovenko brings an uncommon combination of legal, financial, and construction expertise to an industry often challenged by fragmented communication and inconsistent project management. Holding master's degrees in both Law and Finance, he applies business discipline and operational rigor to some of New York City's most complex renovation projects."New York City is one of the toughest places in the world to run a remodeling business," said Volovenko. "Every project requires you to navigate regulations, logistics, client expectations, and countless moving parts at the same time."Rather than focusing solely on construction execution, Ivenko's model emphasizes coordination and responsibility across all phases of a project. By combining construction and manufacturing capabilities under one organization, the company provides clients with a streamlined process and greater confidence throughout project delivery."The biggest challenge in construction is often not the work itself, but managing the countless decisions, people, and responsibilities behind it," Volovenko said. "Most clients rely on multiple independent parties, making coordination difficult. Our role is to bring those moving parts together under a clear process and a single point of responsibility."Today, Ivenko manages renovation projects throughout New York City while continuing to invest in manufacturing capabilities, operational systems, and future expansion opportunities, including growth initiatives in South Florida.Volovenko is available for media interviews discussing construction industry trends, entrepreneurship, scaling service businesses, project management, custom manufacturing and the challenges of operating businesses in highly regulated markets.For more information, visit ivenko.com and ivenkostudio.com

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