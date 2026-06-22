Suhey Fisher Joins Operation CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Suhey Fisher, founder of Inner North LLC and Sailor's Manifesto™, is set to appear on Operation CEO TV, where she shares how connection, purpose, and nervous system regulation can help people move beyond survival mode and build lasting resilience.Operation CEO TV is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Fisher explores why many challenges, including stress, burnout, trauma, and isolation, are connected to nervous system health, and breaks down how Connection, Purpose, and Regulation can strengthen resilience and well-being.Suhey’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/suhey-fisher

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