James Vodvarka to Appear on America’s Author TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Vodvarka is an osteopathic physician and author known for his firsthand role in the early events that brought attention to the concussion crisis in professional football. Vodvarka is now also set to appear on America’s Author TV, where he will share insights on medicine, patient advocacy, and the story behind his book documenting the origins of the global concussion awareness movement.America’s Authors is a groundbreaking TV series dedicated to celebrating the writers and visionaries who shape our culture—and evaluating their work for screen adaptation. This show isn't just about the prose; it is a high-level media workshop designed to bridge the gap between the written word and the world of film and television.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Vodvarka will explore the events that led to the recognition of the concussion crisis in professional football, the importance of teamwork in advancing medical understanding, and his mission to honor the legacy of Mike Webster through his book.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, America’s Author TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.James’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/james-vodvarka

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