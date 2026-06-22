Dyadic Applied Biosolutions - June Update: C1 Platform Activity and Protein & Enzyme Programs Overview

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Highlights from DYAI's recent company updates on protein expression technology and partnerships

Dyadic Applied BioSolutions (NASDAQ:DYAI)

FLORIDA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most small-cap biotechs hinge on a single clinical readout. Dyadic Applied BioSolution: the Jupiter, Florida company formerly known as Dyadic International Inc., is trying to build one that doesn't, and its recent news flow shows why.On June 15, 2026, the company highlighted growing interest in its C1 protein production platform as the ongoing Bundibugyo Ebola virus outbreak pushes global health agencies back into preparedness mode. Dyadic's pitch centers on speed: it says C1, built on the fungus Thermothelomyces heterothallica, can move from a viral gene sequence to a purified recombinant antigen in roughly 15 days, versus the four-to-six months often associated with standard CHO-cell manufacturing. The company is working with research groups including Scripps Research on vaccine and antibody candidates, and its earlier DYAI-100 study indicated C1-produced antigens were generally safe and well tolerated in humans. Displacing entrenched CHO-cell methods in a risk-averse industry remains a long road, something management itself acknowledges.The steadier story may be commercial. Over the past year Dyadic has launched six animal-free protein products across life sciences, food and nutrition, and bioindustrial markets using its C1 and Dapibus platforms; including a planned 2026 non-animal dairy enzyme with Inzymes ApS, a first product with Fermbox Bio, a distribution deal with IBT Bioservices, and recombinant human albumin through Proliant Health & Biologicals.The financials reflect an early-stage transition. First-quarter 2026 revenue rose 182% year over year to about $1.11 million, beating analyst estimates, while net loss narrowed to roughly $1.95 million ($0.054 per share). Full-year 2025 revenue was $3.09 million, down about 11.6%, with a wider loss. The company has said its cash runway extends into 2027.The takeaway: Dyadic is shifting from a research-driven model to a revenue-driven one, with two platforms aimed at a market it estimates near $25 billion. Whether commercial traction and renewed platform interest translate into sustained growth is what investors will be watching through the rest of 2026.For more information, visit their website or LinkedIn This article contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties; actual results may differ materially. It is for informational purposes only and is not investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.Communicated --> Disclaimer <--

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