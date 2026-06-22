Arobis AI Launches Free AI Visibility Checker

Check your brand's AI visibility for free using Arobis AI visibility checker

The free tool helps businesses discover whether AI can find, understand, and recommend their website in the age of AI-powered search.

"The question is no longer whether a website ranks on Google. It's whether AI can find, understand, and recommend a brand. That's the challenge the AI Visibility Checker was built to solve." ” — Ran Yosef, Founder & CEO of Arobis AI

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While marketers have spent decades tracking Google rankings, backlinks, and domain authority, a new challenge is emerging: visibility inside AI.

Today, Arobis AI announced the launch of its Free AI Visibility Checker, a first-of-its-kind tool that helps companies measure their visibility on leading AI platforms, including ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity.

As consumers increasingly turn to AI assistants instead of traditional search engines to research products, compare solutions, and make buying decisions, businesses face a critical question:

Will AI recommend your company, or your competitors?

The Arobis AI Visibility Checker was built to answer exactly that.

In less than 30 seconds, businesses can analyze their website and receive an AI Visibility Score, uncovering how effectively AI systems can access, understand, and surface their brand in AI-generated responses.

The New SEO Challenge Nobody Is Measuring

For years, companies have optimized for search engines.

Today, they're optimizing for AI.

According to recent industry research, ChatGPT alone processes billions of prompts every month, while AI-powered search experiences are rapidly becoming the preferred way for consumers and business buyers to discover information online.

Yet despite this shift, most organizations have no way to measure their visibility within AI ecosystems.

Ran Yosef, Founder & CEO of Arobis, commented: "The question is no longer whether a website ranks on Google. It's whether AI can find, understand, and recommend a brand. That's the challenge the AI Visibility Checker was built to solve."

Introducing the AI Visibility Score™

The Arobis AI Visibility Checker evaluates websites across key AI discoverability factors, including:

✔ Website accessibility

✔ Content structure and readability

✔ AI crawlability

✔ Authority and trust signals

✔ AI-friendly content architecture

✔ Technical AI readiness

✔ Discoverability indicators used by modern AI systems

The result is a comprehensive AI Visibility Score accompanied by actionable recommendations businesses can implement immediately.

Unlike traditional SEO audits, the AI Visibility Checker focuses specifically on factors that influence how AI assistants understand and reference online content.

Why This Matters Now

The way people discover brands is changing.

Instead of typing searches into Google, users are asking questions like:

"What's the best CRM for a growing startup?"

"Which help desk software should I consider?"

"What are the top project management tools for remote teams?"

Increasingly, AI systems generate the answers.

For businesses, being absent from those answers can mean losing visibility before a potential customer even visits a website.

Industry analysts are already referring to this emerging discipline as AI Search Optimization (AISO) or Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) as the next evolution of digital visibility.

Arobis AI believes every business should be able to understand its AI readiness before competitors gain an advantage.

Free and Available Today

The Arobis AI Visibility Checker is available immediately and free of charge.

Businesses can analyze any website and receive a detailed AI visibility assessment within seconds.

Check your AI Visibility Score today!

About Arobis AI

Arobis AI helps businesses understand, improve, and maximize their visibility in the era of AI-powered discovery. Through AI visibility analysis, optimization insights, and emerging AI search technologies, including AI Search Demand Generation, Arobis AI empowers brands to remain discoverable as consumer behavior shifts from traditional search engines to AI assistants.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.