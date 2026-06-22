Get DMV Appointments Cuts the Wait Time for Texas DPS Driver's License Appointments

People wait in line outside a Texas dps mega center for a dps appointment. AI-generated illustration. Get DMV Appointments (getdmvapt.com) books Texas DPS appointments so residents skip the wait. A teenage driver and his dad celebrate his driving license outside a texas DPS office - the moment Get DMV Appointments helps Texans with an earlier DPS appointment. (Illustrative, AI-generated; not an actual customer)

Watches the public DPS scheduler on behalf of the residents and attempts to book driver license, State ID, REAL ID, or CDL appointments when an opening appears

I built this for my son, when the only learner's permit appointment we could find was months too late. No family should have to choose between a deadline and a day off work.” — Abhi K., Founder of Get DMV Appointments

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Securing an appointment at a Texas driver license office often takes weeks or months. Get DMV Appointments , a Texas-based service founded in Dallas, monitors the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) public scheduling system and books appointments on residents' behalf for driver license, learner permit, state identification, REAL ID, and commercial driver license transactions at DPS offices statewide. The service is aimed at situations where the public scheduler initially shows little or no convenient availability nearby.For many residents, the timing matters: a license, permit, ID, REAL ID, or commercial license appointment is often tied to work, school, travel, or family logistics. When nearby appointments are unavailable, Texans may have to keep checking the public scheduler, take time off work, or consider offices far from home. For many families, the difficulty is not the appointment itself; it is finding a usable opening before a deadline passes."The appointment system hasn't kept up with the growing demand across Texas over the last few years," said Abhi K., founder of Get DMV Appointments. "The appointment itself takes under an hour once you're in the door. Waiting months to get that hour, taking a day off work, or driving far from home because it's the only option, that's the part we built Get DMV Appointments to fix."Get DMV Appointments was founded in Dallas after the founder, a techie dad, was unable to obtain a timely DPS appointment for his teenage son. When his son became eligible for a learner permit, nearby offices showed the earliest openings months away. The family later faced a tighter constraint: a driving school test packet with a short validity window, while area offices were booked well past it. If the deadline was missed, there was a possibility of having to retake the course and start the process over again.To address the problem, the founder built a tool to monitor the public DPS scheduling system and identify appointments as they became available. In that instance, his son secured an appointment within the deadline. After hearing similar accounts from other parents across the state, the founder developed the tool into a service available to any resident, requiring no technical knowledge to use. The company does not guarantee that an appointment will be available; availability is controlled by the Texas DPS, and the company acts only as a booking agent that finds and reserves a slot on the resident's behalf with their documented consent and authorization."If it was this hard for my family, with the resources and technical background I have, I kept thinking about how many families across Texas were stuck," said Abhi K.Get DMV Appointments watches the same public Texas DPS scheduling system that any resident can access, looking for openings on the customer's behalf so they do not have to keep checking it themselves. Customers specify who needs the appointment, the transaction type, and which DPS offices or areas work for them, such as a Texas REAL ID upgrade statewide, or Houston DPS appointments closer to home. When a matching appointment becomes available, the service books it and sends a confirmation, with the appointment added to Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, or a calendar file with email and cellular notifications.The company states that it is an independent service and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the Texas DPS or any government agency. According to the company, it accesses only the public scheduling system available to every resident and does not hold, resell, or alter appointment availability. It publishes an ethics policy and a no-scalping commitment, and states that it encrypts sensitive personal information and automatically purges that personal data 90 days after a search is completed or cancelled.Get DMV Appointments charges a one-time fee of $29.99 per search, with no subscriptions or recurring charges. The fee covers the company's appointment search and booking service; it is not a government fee. The Texas DPS does not charge for scheduling appointments, and residents can always book directly through the official Texas DPS website at no cost. If the service does not book an appointment within seven days, the payment is automatically refunded through the payment processor, with no additional action required from the customer; refunds typically post within 5 to 10 business days, depending on the customer's bank."Every decision starts with one question: would I want this for my own kid?" said Abhi K. "We could charge more, lock people into subscriptions, or make refunds hard to get. We don't, because this started as something I built for my own family."The company currently monitors all active DPS offices across Texas for driver license, learner's permit, REAL ID, and other appointment types.About Get DMV AppointmentsGet DMV Appointments is an independent service serving Texas residents, helping them book Texas Department of Public Safety appointments by watching the public DPS scheduler on their behalf. Founded in Dallas and operated by Smartyz Inc, a Delaware corporation, the company covers DPS offices statewide, with one-time pricing (a service fee, not a government charge) and an automatic refund if no appointment is booked within seven days.Get DMV Appointments is an independent appointment search service and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or sponsored by the Texas Department of Public Safety or any other state or federal government agency. All trademarks, service marks, and trade names referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

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